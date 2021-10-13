Wellness #112: Menstrual Hygiene and Women’s Health | podcast

Almost 6 million Brazilian girls and women today live in the so-called menstrual poverty, a condition in which they do not have the minimum access to an essential item in every woman’s life, the menstrual pad.

In our country, one in four girls between 12 and 19 years old do not go to school because they do not have tampons. To try to contain the blood flow and maintain the routine, some use newspaper, toilet paper and even bread crumbs, putting their health at risk.

Last week, President Bolsonaro signed a law establishing the program for the protection and promotion of menstrual health, but he vetoed the article that guaranteed free access to pads for low-income and vulnerable populations. The veto will still be analyzed by the congress and can be maintained or overturned. But the president’s attitude ended up throwing the spotlight and further increasing the discussion on the subject.

Why is menstrual hygiene so important to women’s health? What is the most suitable type of pad for each woman and when should the changes be made? What infections can arise from the lack or inappropriate use of sanitary pads? Although every woman spends almost 40 years of her life menstruating, menstruation is still surrounded by a lot of prejudice and discomfort and there are many doubts about the subject. To clarify them, in today’s podcast, we talk to dr. Denize Ornellas, family doctor from Unifesp, and with dr. Helizabeth Salomão, gynecologist and vice president of the Brazilian Society of Endometriosis.