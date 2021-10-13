Wenger says 2022 Cup may have automatic tool for offside bids | world Cup

Head of global football development at FIFA, Arsene Wenger indicated that the technology could gain more space in the sport from next year. The former coach, who is currently at the forefront of controversial ideas, such as the World Cup every two years, pointed out that at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, an automatic tool to detect impediments could be in use.

Wenger told several vehicles that a change in the offside rule is being studied, which would allow bids to be analyzed automatically. The Frenchman stressed that he needs to keep the details secret, but he promised that the tool could be “the next major evolution of arbitration”.

– We need to continue advancing at the speed of decision-making, especially in offside moves. In 2022, at the World Cup, we will be much better able to make decisions about offsides faster. It will stop the game less, something that the VAR can be considered guilty – commented.

Arsene Wenger is FIFA's head of football development — Photo: Getty Images

The topic had already been discussed in March of this year, at a meeting of the International Board, the body responsible for the curatorship of football rules. The discussion would even encompass the possibility of a margin of error, allowing moves of impediments for a few centimeters to be validated.

If the tool promised by Wenger comes into action for the 2022 World Cup, it will be the third World Cup in a row marked by the implementation of a new technology to help arbitration. In 2014, in Brazil, goal line technology began to be used, while in 2018, in Russia, the Cup was marked as the first in history to have the use of video refereeing.

Wenger, who always criticizes the VAR, made it clear that he is in favor of the technology that is being used in hundreds of tournaments around the world today.