What is the best? See comparison

Top-of-the-line cell phones, for those who can spend a little more but don’t want to pay R$ 10 thousand for a device? Both Samsung and Apple have entry-level versions of their most powerful devices. Let’s talk today about the Galaxy S20 FE, launched in 2020, and the iPhone 13 mini, which hasn’t arrived in Brazil yet, but which should arrive soon. Both are “affordable” versions of cell phones that bring together very good cameras, fast performance and advanced technologies.

Being a model from last year, the Galaxy S20 FAITH had its price considerably reduced. Launched for BRL 4,499, it can already be found for values ​​close to R$ 2,000, much less than the R$ 4,000 on average charged by the Galaxy S21.

The iPhone 13 mini, on the other hand, is the entry-level device in Apple’s new range and, even though it has not yet been released in the country, it already has a price: R$ 6,599 in its 128 GB version — below, therefore, the initial R$ 7,599 of the iPhone 13 .

Yes, we know: the price difference between the two is stark. However, they fall into the same smartphone category and satisfy the cravings of fans of the two main mobile ecosystems, Android and iOS.

That’s why we decided to compare the data sheets of the two to find out if it’s worth saving on one of them or if it’s more advantageous to invest in a more powerful and expensive phone.

Galaxy S20 FE: 159.8mm x 74.5mm x 8.4mm and 190 grams

iPhone 13 mini: 131.5mm x 64.2mm x 7.7mm and 141 grams

The Galaxy S20 FE looks very similar to the Galaxy S20, but adopts some features to be a more affordable device, such as the plastic back. The frame is made of aluminum and, at the back, it has a rectangular module that houses the three camera lenses plus the flash.

At the front, the screen takes up practically the entire length of the device’s body, except for a small circle in which the selfie camera is located.

The iPhone 13 mini has the traditional notch on the front, a niche that houses the selfie camera and other sensors, which ends up stealing some screen space.

At the back, the device follows the rest of the line with a clean look, a glass back and a ledge that houses the two camera lenses and the flash.

Verdict: If on the one hand the screen of the Galaxy S20 FE has a more “one-piece” look than the one on the iPhone 13 mini, on the other hand, the Apple device is lighter. The difference in material at the rear is of little relevance and says more to the consumer’s personal taste. Draw, therefore.

Galaxy S20 FE: 6.5 inches (16.51 cm), Super Amoled, Full HD+ resolution (2400 x 1080 pixels), HDR10+ and 120 Hz

iPhone 13 mini: 5.4 inches (13.71 cm), Super Retina XDR Oled, Full HD+ resolution (2340 x 1080 pixels), HDR10 and 60 Hz

The Galaxy S20 FE brings a high quality screen, especially for the Super Amoled panel, which guarantees high contrast levels and consumes less energy than the “normal” Oled. Also worth mentioning is the HDR10+ technology, which makes colors more realistic, and the 120 Hz refresh rate, which makes moving images more fluid, something more remarkable when watching videos and playing games.

At this point, the iPhone 13 mini brings more modest solutions. Not that the Oled screen is bad, but this technology is less advanced than the competitor’s. Its HDR is also simpler, as well as the 60 Hz refresh rate is lower than that of the Samsung device.

Finally, there’s the size: The Galaxy S20 FE’s screen is 1.1 inch larger (2.79 cm) than the iPhone 13 mini’s, something that tends to please mobile viewers. On the other hand, the more compact size of the Apple device makes it easier to carry in your pocket.

Verdict: Galaxy S20 FE victory. While the smaller dimensions of the iPhone 13 mini may please some consumers who don’t like “big” devices, Samsung’s technology is more advanced and brings more features.

Galaxy S20 FE: 4,500 mAh

iPhone 13 mini: 2,438 mAh

Here, the Galaxy S20 FE’s battery size turns out to be considerably larger than that of the iPhone 13 mini. This superiority, however, is not reflected in time of use if we consider the official numbers of each manufacturer.

Considering the playback of multimedia content via Wi-Fi, Samsung claims that its device is capable of staying on for 15 hours. Already Apple says that the iPhone 13 mini, under the same conditions, lasts until 17h.

We don’t know the exact details of the tests carried out by each company to be sure they are equivalent. But the fact is that the number of mAh (milliaper-hours) is not enough to determine the autonomy of a phone: the components, whether they are more or less efficient, and even the architecture of the energy management system, make all the difference.

Because Apple handles the entire iPhone architecture end-to-end, it’s known for getting better results from phones with smaller batteries than rivals in the Android world.

Both models are compatible with fast chargers, capable of filling a large part of the battery in just a few minutes of being taken.

Verdict: iPhone 13 mini win. Even with a smaller battery and considering official data, the Apple device proves to be more efficient in managing the available energy.

Galaxy S20 FE: rear (main and ultra-angle 12 MP and 8 MP telephoto) and front (32 MP) triple camera

Phone 13 mini: rear (12 MP main and ultra-angular) and front (12 MP and depth sensor and biometrics) dual camera

back

One of the strengths of the Galaxy S20 FE’s camera set is the 3x optical zoom, which allows you to photograph distant objects with sharper images than would be the case with the digital (or hybrid) zoom.

The iPhone 13 mini has the same set as the iPhone 13 and, historically, Apple cell phones are recognized for the quality of the camera. Noteworthy is the night mode, which allows you to take long-exposure and high-quality photos even in low light; the “Cinema” mode, which manages to create a blurry background effect in videos.

Verdict: both models tie in this regard. While the Galaxy S20 FE stands out for its 3x optical zoom, the iPhone does well in low-light photos.

Front

The Galaxy S20 FE selfie camera is 32 MP, but lacks features like auto focus and doesn’t do so well in darker environments.

The front camera on the iPhone 13 mini, even with less megapixels, generates excellent quality images. Highlighted here is portrait mode, which offers the same level of depth control as the main cameras on the device.

Verdict: Here, the iPhone gets the better of image quality in low light environments and portrait mode.

Galaxy S20 FE: Exynos 990 (2.73GHz, octa-core) or Snapdragon 885 (2.84GHz, octa-core), 6GB or 8GB RAM memory 128GB or 256GB internal memory;

iPhone 13 mini: A15 Bionic (3.22GHz, hexa-core), 4GB RAM memory; available with 128GB, 256GB and 512GB of storage.

As they are devices with different platforms and constructions, the best way to analyze which one does better is via benchmark tests.

In the case of the iPhone 13 mini, as it uses the same platform as the iPhone 13, it is safe to use the “big brother” data as a reference. In the Geekbench 5 test app, the device scored 4,718 multi-core points (when all cores are stressed at the same time).

In the same test, the Galaxy S20 FE scored just 2928 points in multi-core. Data are from Tom’s Guide website.

Verdict: According to the tests, the performance of the iPhone 13 mini is considerably superior to that of the Galaxy S20 FE.

Galaxy S20 FE: 128 GB: R$ 2,249.10 (in retail)

iPhone 13 mini: 128 GB: R$ 6,599 (official price)

Based only on the price, there is little to argue: with the price charged for the iPhone 13 mini, it is possible to buy almost three units of the Galaxy S20 FE.

One of the few pro-iPhone arguments in this regard is that, if you decide to invest the high sum requested by the device, you take home a more powerful and modern phone — almost a year on the market separates it from the Galaxy S20 FE.

Verdict: Anyway, considering the normal use, the Galaxy S20 FE does well in the main functions and tends to perfectly meet the needs of those looking for a device with greater firepower, and who is not willing to open up the wallet so much.

UOL may receive a portion of sales through the recommended links in this content. Store prices and offers do not influence editorial choice criteria.