What is the Serasa score and how to consult it? check out

Previously, it is necessary to understand that the score is nothing more than a credit score that works according to the financial behavior of a particular individual.

In this sense, the score will vary according to the management of personal finances, so that the greater the commitment to routine bills (rent, electricity, water, cell phone plans, etc.), as well as to possible debts acquired by the individual, the better will be the score in the credit protection agencies.

Among these organs, one of the best known is Serasa. Your score refers to a score ranging from 0 to 1,000, which is classified as follows:

Punctuation Score classification from 0 to 300 Low from 301 to 500 Regular from 501 to 700 Good from 701 to 1000 Very good

It is noteworthy that this score considers some aspects of the individual’s financial life, such as payment of debts and credit usage time, commitment to accounts, service and credit consultations, debt history, among others.

What is the advantage of having a high score?

Scores on agencies such as Serasa serve to show the credit risk that a given person offers. In other words, if this individual has a low score, he will be considered a “bad payer”, that is, he will represent a high credit risk for a financial company that grants loans, for example.

It happens that a company that grants loans, financing, credit cards, before releasing any of these services to someone, makes a consultation in the person’s CPF. Therefore, the lower the score of this individual, the more difficult it will be for him to hire these services.

Check out some advantages of having a high score with credit protection agencies.

Facilities when contracting financial services such as loans and financing;

More advantageous conditions for installment payment;

Lower interest rates;

Faster analysis and approval in credit card contracting;

Among others.

Check your score

A free alternative to consult your CPF is through the Consumidor Serasa website or app. When accessing the platform, just register the requested information such as: full name, address, email and of course your CPF.

Once that’s done, just create a personal password and login, then your score will appear on the home screen.

Furthermore, it is also possible to find out if there is any outstanding debt in your name through the consumer SPC platform (another credit protection agency), also available by application or website.

It should be noted that to consult this second alternative, it is necessary to be duly registered in the SPC Brasil (Credit Protection Service) database. So, just register and check if there is any restriction in your CPF, as well as check other various functions available on the platform.