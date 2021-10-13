What’s next? Samsung confirms date for new Galaxy Unpacked event

Samsung tries to keep it a mystery and won’t reveal what will be presented at the event, but the company points out that it will show how the company is “opening up new experiences for self-expression through technology”.

According to the video shared with the public, the event is called Galaxy Unpacked Part 2 and it will be held on October 20th . That is, next Wednesday.

Samsung took a lot of people by surprise when announcing this Wednesday (13) that it should carry out a new Galaxy Unpacked next week. The information was published on the main South Korean social networks.

The most curious point of the material above is that it shows several app icons, something that indicates that Samsung can use this event to present software news. So the company can talk about implementing One UI 4.0 and Android 12, for example.

In addition, other rumors indicate that the company may introduce new colors for the Galaxy Z Flip 3 and even announce new smart home appliances.

The only point that remains unclear is whether Samsung will present the Galaxy S21 FE, since the device is expected to launch in December or even January 2022.

While speculation runs rampant, already mark the time for Samsung broadcast start: 11 hours (Brasilia time). The event can be followed on YouTube or on the Korean official website.