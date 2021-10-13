‘When we started, we didn’t know anything’

Benfica coach spoke at a football conference, this Tuesday (12), and accepted a challenge proposed by coach Jair Ventura, who asked him a question at the end of the explanation.

This Tuesday (12) the coach of Benfica Jorge Jesus was one of the highlights of Global Football Management, a conference that has football as its main theme and which is currently taking place in Lisbon. O mister was one of the guests to speak and shared a little of his experience on the lawns.

Jesus started by exposing a strong opinion about today’s coaches in football. In your view, there are few coaches who actually create something in sport., since the vast majority just “copy” the ideas.

In the end, at the time of the questions, also trainer Jair Ventura, who went through Botafogo, saints, Corinthians and more recently in Chapecoense, was present at the event and challenged Jesus to leave advice for technicians who are still starting the career. O mister answered.

“When we started, we don’t know anything. I’m a much better coach than I was when I started, or even five years ago. May you believe a lot in what you do and that you develop ideas in training. If you make a mistake, make a mistake with your head, not your head of the others,” said the former coach of the Flamengo.