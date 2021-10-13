When?

Federal government announces deposit schedule of last round of emergency aid. From the next day 18, you Bolsa Família policyholders will have access to the seventh installment of the project. Payment will continue to be made by box has with immediate access from withdraw. The general public will be covered from the 20th.

the calendars of emergency aid have just been updated. With the end of the sixth round deposits, the population begins to prepare to receive the seventh and last round. The allowance still varies between BRL 150 and BRL 375, running from two schedules.

Seventh installment of 2021 emergency aid: payment schedule for Bolsa Família beneficiaries

  • NIS ending 1: October 18th
  • NIS ending 2: October 19th
  • NIS ending 3: October 20th
  • NIS ending 4: October 21st
  • NIS ending 5: October 22nd
  • NIS ending 6: October 25th
  • NIS ending 7: October 26th
  • NIS ending 8: October 27
  • NIS ending 9: October 28
  • NIS ending 0: October 29

Seventh installment of 2021 emergency aid: payment schedule (deposit into account) for general public

  • Born in January – October 20th
  • Born in February -October 21st
  • Born in March – October 22
  • Born in April – October 23
  • Born in May – October 23
  • Born in June – October 26th
  • Born in July – October 27th
  • Born in August – October 28
  • Born in September – October 29
  • Born in October – October 30th
  • Born in November – October 30th
  • Born in December – October 31

Can emergency aid remain in December?

Given the current scenario of political instability regarding the implementation of the Brazil Aid, O president Jair Bolsonaro he went on to say that he can keep the current project going.

In recent days, statements from managers have started to be shared claiming that they do not rule out the possibility of keep emergency aid. The measure will only be decided, however, when the budgetary issue of the Brazil Aid.

Eduardo Andrade

