Federal government announces deposit schedule of last round of emergency aid. From the next day 18, you Bolsa Família policyholders will have access to the seventh installment of the project. Payment will continue to be made by box has with immediate access from withdraw. The general public will be covered from the 20th.

the calendars of emergency aid have just been updated. With the end of the sixth round deposits, the population begins to prepare to receive the seventh and last round. The allowance still varies between BRL 150 and BRL 375, running from two schedules.

Seventh installment of 2021 emergency aid: payment schedule for Bolsa Família beneficiaries

NIS ending 1: October 18th

NIS ending 2: October 19th

NIS ending 3: October 20th

NIS ending 4: October 21st

NIS ending 5: October 22nd

NIS ending 6: October 25th

NIS ending 7: October 26th

NIS ending 8: October 27

NIS ending 9: October 28

NIS ending 0: October 29

Seventh installment of 2021 emergency aid: payment schedule (deposit into account) for general public

Born in January – October 20th

Born in February -October 21st

Born in March – October 22

Born in April – October 23

Born in May – October 23

Born in June – October 26th

Born in July – October 27th

Born in August – October 28

Born in September – October 29

Born in October – October 30th

Born in November – October 30th

Born in December – October 31

Can emergency aid remain in December?

Given the current scenario of political instability regarding the implementation of the Brazil Aid, O president Jair Bolsonaro he went on to say that he can keep the current project going.

In recent days, statements from managers have started to be shared claiming that they do not rule out the possibility of keep emergency aid. The measure will only be decided, however, when the budgetary issue of the Brazil Aid.

Eduardo Andrade Maria Eduarda Andrade is a Master’s student in Language Sciences at the Catholic University of Pernambuco, with a degree in Journalism from the same institution. As a researcher, she works in the area of ​​public policy, creative economics and linguistics, with a focus on Critical Discourse Analysis. In the job market, he worked in print, being a reporter for Diario de Pernambuco, in addition to advising national brands such as Devassa, Heineken, Algar Telecom and Grupo Pão de Açúcar. Currently, he is dedicated to writing the FDR portal.