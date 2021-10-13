Federal government announces deposit schedule of last round of emergency aid. From the next day 18, you Bolsa Família policyholders will have access to the seventh installment of the project. Payment will continue to be made by box has with immediate access from withdraw. The general public will be covered from the 20th.
the calendars of emergency aid have just been updated. With the end of the sixth round deposits, the population begins to prepare to receive the seventh and last round. The allowance still varies between BRL 150 and BRL 375, running from two schedules.
Seventh installment of 2021 emergency aid: payment schedule for Bolsa Família beneficiaries
NIS ending 1: October 18th
NIS ending 2: October 19th
NIS ending 3: October 20th
NIS ending 4: October 21st
NIS ending 5: October 22nd
NIS ending 6: October 25th
NIS ending 7: October 26th
NIS ending 8: October 27
NIS ending 9: October 28
NIS ending 0: October 29
Seventh installment of 2021 emergency aid: payment schedule (deposit into account) for general public
Born in January – October 20th
Born in February -October 21st
Born in March – October 22
Born in April – October 23
Born in May – October 23
Born in June – October 26th
Born in July – October 27th
Born in August – October 28
Born in September – October 29
Born in October – October 30th
Born in November – October 30th
Born in December – October 31
Can emergency aid remain in December?
Given the current scenario of political instability regarding the implementation of the Brazil Aid, O president Jair Bolsonaro he went on to say that he can keep the current project going.
In recent days, statements from managers have started to be shared claiming that they do not rule out the possibility of keep emergency aid. The measure will only be decided, however, when the budgetary issue of the Brazil Aid.
