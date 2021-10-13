where to watch, schedule, rosters and refereeing

Atlético-MG, isolated leader of the Brazilian Championship [53 pontos], wants to further extend their distance to second place — Flamengo, which has 42 points — on the leaderboard. For that, they need to beat Santos, this Wednesday (13), in the 26th round of the competition. The game puts the first placed shot, the Rooster, against the Peixe, who fights to distance himself from the relegation zone, face to face.

Where to watch:

The match will be broadcast on Premiere channel. Also, the UOL Score also follows the duel in real time.

Stadium and time:

The duel will take place at Mineirão, in Belo Horizonte, from 7pm. The presence of fans is already allowed in the capital of Minas Gerais, as well as in other cities. And the public returns to the stadium complying with health safety protocols.

Probable lineups:

Atlético-MG: Everson; Guga (Mariano), Nathan Silva, Réver and Dodô; Allan, Jair, Zaracho and Nacho Fernández; Hulk and Keno (Diego Costa). Technician: Cuca.

saints: John Paul; Vinícius Balieiro, Emiliano Velázquez and Wagner Leonardo; Marcos Guilherme, Camacho, Jean Mota, Vinícius Zanocelo and Lucas Braga; Marinho and Léo Baptistão. Technician: Fabio Carille.

Embezzlement:

Atlético-MG: Junior Alonso, Guilherme Arana and Alan Franco, with their respective teams [Paraguai, Brasil e Equador], are out. Mariano and Savarino were released for training this week, after recovering from injuries. Eduardo Vargas is injured.

saints: Carlos Sánchez and Felipe Jonatan (suspended); Kaiky, Robson Reis and Luiz Felipe (medical department).

Arbitration:

Referee: Paulo Roberto Alves Junior (PR)

Assistants: Bruno Boschilia (FIFA/PR) and Ivan Carlos Bohn (PR)

VAR: Adriano Milczvski (PR)

Latest results:

Atlético-MG beat Ceará 3-1, at Mineirão. Santos beat Grêmio 1-0 at Vila Belmiro.