where to watch, schedule, rosters and refereeing

Internacional and América-MG play this Wednesday (13), in Beira-Rio, at 9:30 pm (Brasilia time), for the 26th round of the Brazilian Championship.

Rocked after the rout against Chapecoense, the team from Rio Grande do Sul is aiming for a spot in the G6, while the miners also want to get closer.

where to watch

The game will be broadcast from Premiere. O UOL Score tracks the match in real time.

stadium and time

Beira-Rio Stadium, in Porto Alegre (RS), at 9:30 pm (from Brasília).

Probable escalations

Inter: Daniel; Saravia, Mercado, Cuesta and Moisés; Rodrigo Dourado, Rodrigo Lindoso, Mauricio, Taison and Patrick; Yuri Alberto. Technician: Diego Aguirre.

America-MG: Matheus Cavichioli; Patric, Ricardo Silva, Eduardo Bauermann and Marlon; Lucas Kal, Juninho and Juninho Valora; Felipe Azevedo, Ademir and Fabrício Daniel. Technician: Vagner Mancini.

Embezzlement

Internacional does not have Guerrero, who asked for a layoff and must leave the club. Edenilson, with the Brazilian team, and Palacios, who serves the Chilean team, also defraud the team. Bruno Méndez is out with a muscle injury in his left thigh.

América-MG does not have Ale, suspended. Zárate, with discomfort, should not play either.

Arbitration

Referee: Caio Max Augusto Vieira (RN)

Assistants: Jean Marcio dos Santos and Lorival Cândido das Flores (Both from RN)

VAR: Pablo Ramon Gonçalves Pinheiro (RN)

Latest results

Internacional thrashed Chapecoense by 5-2. América-MG drew 1-1 with Juventude.