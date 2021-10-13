where to watch, time, teams and refereeing

Direct opponents in the fight for a spot in the Copa Libertadores next season, Corinthians and Fluminense face off on Wednesday (13th), at 9 pm (GMT), at Neo Química Arena. The two teams have stumbled over last weekend and are trying to get back together with victory. The duel is valid for the 26th round of the Brazilian Championship.

where to watch

The match between Corinthians and Fluminense will be broadcast by Sportv and also by Premiere (pay-per-view service). O UOL Score brings all the information about the game in real time.

time and place

The match will be played at Neo Química Arena, in São Paulo. The ball rolls from 9 pm (Brasilia time).

Probable escalations

Corinthians: Cassius; Fagner, João Victor, Gil and Fábio Santos; Cantillo; Willian, Giuliano, Renato Augusto and Gabriel Pereira; Roger Guedes. Technician: Sylvinho.

Fluminense: Marcos Felipe, Samuel Xavier, Nino, David Braz and Danilo Barcelos; André, Nonato and Yago; Caio Paulista, Luiz Henrique and Bobadilla. Technician: Mark

Embezzlement

Corinthians will not be able to count on defensive midfielder Roni and midfielder Ruan Oliveira, both handed over to the medical department. The center forward Jô became a last-minute embezzlement when he was released by the board to resolve private issues. Fluminense will not have Fred, who suffered a toe injury, and Luccas Claro, suspended.

Arbitration:

Referee: Marielson Alves Silva (BA)

Assistants: Alessandro Álvaro Rocha de Matos (BA) and Elicarlos Franco de Oliveira (BA)

VAR: Heber Roberto Lopes (SC)

latest games

Corinthians went to the field last Saturday (9) and ended up defeated by Sport, by 1-0, at Arena Pernambuco. Fluminense played on the same day against Atlético-GO and was in a goalless draw at Maracanã.