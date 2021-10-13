who were the childhood idols of soccer stars

Today stars, stars have had idols that inspired them in childhood. And ESPN.com.br separated some stories

Social networks are full of images of little ones this October 12, when Children’s Day in Brazil is celebrated. Among them, many football playersl. But what are the childhood idols of soccer stars?

Taking advantage of the date, the ESPN.com.br he recalled some of these athletes who revealed who they were inspired by when they were still taking their first kicks.

Lionel Messi

Even with all the idolatry of the Argentine people in relation to Diego Maradona, who was honored by Messi after his death, the attacker’s childhood idol was another. In an interview given in 2011 to TV Channel 9, the ace revealed that his eyes sparkled when he saw Pablo Aimar on the field.

“I would love to play alongside [Ariel] Burrito Ortega. But my idol was and is Pablo Aimar. I really enjoy watching him play,” said Messi.

But the former Benfica and River Plate star was not the only one. And there was a Brazilian on La Pulga’s list of inspirations: Ronaldo, the Phenomenon.

“Ronaldo do Brasil was my childhood idol. He was amazing playing for Barcelona and the Brazilian national team, I’ve never seen such a talented striker. He scored goals out of nowhere and his shot was the best in football. He was also a great guy off the pitch.”

Neymar

One of the biggest revelations made by Neymar since turning professional was the fans of Palmeiras in childhood, made by the ace in October 2017. But then what were the idols of the shirt 10 of the Paris Saint-Germain?

“My idols were Evair, Marcos, Rivaldo and Alex. These are the guys I used to look up to, and I ended up becoming a Palmeiras citizen because of them”, revealed Neymar in a video released by the Palmeiras channel on Youtube.

Cristiano Ronaldo

Who was Cristiano Ronaldo’s childhood idol? Himself. That’s what the Portuguese ace revealed in an interview given in 2016. But while guaranteeing that his inspiration did not come from a specific figure, CR7 admitted that he admired other names that defended the Portuguese team when he was a child.

“Most of the time I was inspired by myself, self-motivation. But, of course, as a child, I looked at others, as in the national team, for example. Figo, Rui Costa, Fernando Couto. It was a dream to reach that level. I always looked at them and told myself that I wanted to be a football professional and I wanted to play for the national team”, said the ace in 2016.

Kylian Mbappe

If Cristiano Ronaldo didn’t exactly have an idol in his childhood… that was exactly the role he played in Kylian Mbappé’s life. In publication on the website Tribune Players, the ace of Paris Saint-Germain remembered when collecting posters with photos of CR7.

But Portuguese was not the only one: Zinedine Zidane and even Neymar were part of this list.

“Some kids have superhero posters on their bedroom walls. We covered ours with players. There were many posters of Zidane and Cristiano. To be fair, when I got older, there were also some of Neymar’s, which he thinks is really funny. But that’s another story,” he wrote.

“Shortly before I was 14, my father got a call from someone at Real Madrid, inviting me to go to Spain. I was in shock when my father was told that Zidane would like to meet me. He was the sporting director. Of course, I was desperate to go,” recalled the ace.

“I’ll never forget when we got to the training center. Zidane met us in the parking lot. He said ‘hi’ and offered a ride to the field. if I needed to take my shoes off. He thought it was very funny and said ‘of course not, you can come in'”, he said.

Neymar, Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo and Mbappé Reproduction/Personal file

Erling Haaland

Reference for many children around the world, Erling Haaland Cristiano Ronaldo was also a childhood idol.. Voted Best in the World five times, the guy was a mirror inside the fields for the Norwegian jewel. But he wasn’t the only one.

“I had many idols as a child. I must mention two: Cristiano Ronaldo and Zlatan Ibrahimovic”, revealed Haaland in an interview on the website of the Borussia Dortmund in 2020.

Luis Suarez

All the ‘rivalry’ between Uruguay and Argentina stood aside in the heart of Luis Suarez when football entered the scene. Upon learning in 2020 that his childhood idol had tested positive for COVID-19, the ace of Madrid’s athletic did not hesitate to make one true declaration of love your reference from a young age: Gabriel Batistuta.

“I would like to say that you have been an idol to me since I was a boy. You were the best thing I saw in football: had impressive strength and an ability to score goals in every way. I’ve tried to imitate him since I was a boy, and that’s why I admire you a lot. You are an idol to me. I would like to be able to meet him and talk about football”.