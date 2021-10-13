why the population’s indebtedness breaks record to compromise family income

Carlos Bolsonaro, the dysfunctional son and the president’s guru, commits two flawed acts every other day: the first is to say that the opponents accuse Bolsonaro and company of doing what they themselves do.

The crude allusion to Freud’s projection thesis is exactly what the government usually does: it spends all its time projecting its own quirks onto the other, in a simplistic vision.

The second flawed act is when it says that the action of those they fight has method.

In reality, there is a method, yes, but who makes extensive use of the expedient is the government, in its eagerness to squander society until only the ‘good citizens’ remain.

First, they removed the rights, labor and social security; then they deregulated everything – health, education, science, social assistance, instruments to protect the vulnerable and, among many others, the denial of the vaccine and the pandemic

Then, neglect with hunger – as if the misfortune of facing the bone line were the most normal thing in the world.

Next, what is expected is to advance on the assets of each family, encouraging the sale to pay off debts.

The domestic savings are already going to cucuais, as revealed by a report by Globo.

With inflation soaring, the population’s indebtedness reached absurd levels, at around 59.9% per year.

There goes the money from savings to put food in the house. The next step, no doubt about it, is to tear up the properties to pay off the debts.

For now, the only part of the plan that has failed is to let the population die on their own in the pandemic – at least a third had to go from there for the better for the account to start closing.

As this part of the plan apparently failed (600,000 deaths is not enough), the thing is to take a step back now to take another one ahead.

Strangling the population is necessary in order to triumph the project of the Pocketnarist extreme right.

Debt is just another step in that direction. Sleep with a noise like that.

Read the Globe article:

The indebtedness of Brazilian families hit a record, with the total value of debts reaching 59.9% of the average annual income, according to the most recent data from the Central Bank. The result for June is the highest level since the beginning of the BC historical series, in 2005.

With inflation on the rise and the prospect of a further tightening of interest rates, analysts warn that the compressed budget of families with debt will be an additional constraint on economic growth in the coming months.

Even without considering real estate financing – a “healthier” credit because it is long-term and represents an investment by families – the debt is a record: 37%. Until July of last year, this level had never surpassed 30%.

At the home of early childhood education agent Flávia Rodrigues, in Penha Circular, a neighborhood in the North Zone of Rio, the word “debt” entered the current vocabulary in 2021. From Flávia’s salary, only R$400 are left for basic expenses, which add to the R$ 1,300 monthly earnings of the eldest son, Raphael.

In the suffocation, Flávia has already resorted to two loans this year, in February and August, and accumulates debt in excess of R$123,000. The monthly value of each one of the 144 installments, of R$ 858, compromises 27% of the family income.

— I took the last loan because of inflation, because my salary hasn’t been readjusted for three years. I’m very afraid of getting more indebted. And I don’t see light at the end of the tunnel – he laments.

pressure on budget

On average, according to BC data, the monthly commitment of household income with interest payments and installments — including longer debts, such as mortgages, and other short-term debts, such as credit cards or purchases in installments — reached 30 .9% in August, also on the rise.

Delinquency remains stable at 4.2%, but analysts fear that the weight of inflation — which reached 10.25% in the rate accumulated in the 12 months through September — will force families to delay installments with the already tight budget.

—When consumers pay more for gasoline, food, energy, they begin to face difficulties in honoring previously assumed financial commitments. It is a risk for inflation, not for excess debt – says Luis Rabi, senior economist at Serasa Experian.

— If I have to go to a mall, I won’t go anymore, because everything will generate costs. Every night, we turn off all appliances except the refrigerator. Only when we pay off the debt will we rethink everything.

Simão Davi Silber, senior professor at the Department of Economics at USP and Researcher at FIPE, recalls that household consumption represents two thirds of the Gross Domestic Product (GDP, a set of goods and services produced by the country). And, from now on, debts will become more expensive with the prospect of an increase in the interest rate by the BC, currently at 6.25% per year, precisely to contain inflation:

— For families with compromised income, the dilemma will be taking a cold shower to eat. We are reaching this level, given the pressure on the budget. This indicates that families have compromised (consumption) capacity throughout 2021 – says Silber.

“There’s a kind of valve that will relieve, at least until December. But after that we don’t know why we entered a complicated year.

Rodolfo Margato, XP economist, assesses that, although the reopening of the economy, the advance of vaccination and the return to mobility have contributed to the increase in consumption, the market already forecasts a slowdown until the end of the year:

— Concern about rising inflation is more widespread. The increase is no longer restricted to gasoline or electricity, but is also in the services sector, industrialized. Inflation is more persistent and interest rate hikes stronger than imagined. We are already reaching a limit on the debt capacity of families.

Sergio Vale, an economist at MB Associados, recalls that the commitment of families’ income to the payment of monthly loan installments, at 30.9%, is high for the Brazilian history. He sees a “worrying scenario” for 2022, as unemployment will remain high and inflation, even though it is no longer in double digits, tends to stay just below the target ceiling:

— It is an element that helps to explain the weaker consumption in 2022. Last year we had growth in the consumption of goods in the pandemic, this year it will be services and next year it will be restricted consumption, especially for the poorest population — he says, which forecasts a GDP of 0.4% in 2022.