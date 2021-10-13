Why the world doesn’t want to explore oil in Brazil

The government declined to admit that foreign companies are not interested in buying fields near protected areas. And he was punished with the shameful disaster of the ANP auction, writes Alexander Busch. It was a great humiliation for the government: in the 17th round of bidding for oil and gas exploration areas, the National Petroleum Agency (ANP) offered investors 92 blocks grant. But only five were sold by just two companies. Shell and Ecopetrol of Colombia bought the five lots last week without paying a dollar premium. They seemed certain that no one else would make an offer for the concessions.







This is a disgrace to the government. It was the auction with the lowest success rate since the opening of the Brazilian oil sector 22 years ago. Companies pay just under seven million dollars. The preparation and organization of the tender alone would have cost significantly more.

Just for comparison: in two auctions in 2018 and 2019, prepared by the previous government, international companies each invested more than two billion dollars in Brazilian oil and gas fields.

There are several reasons behind the reluctance of oil multinationals last week. Empty coffers after the pandemic year contributed to this. Their already high investments in Brazil in recent years have also prevented them from spending more money.

Inflection point

But what’s much more important is that the sector is currently experiencing an inflection point: all oil multinationals are trying to invest in climate-neutral energy production, rather than continuing to invest in conventional oil and gas fields. They are being pressured by shareholders and investors who are currently devaluing oil-linked stocks and swapping them for roles in green energy producers.

The state oil regulatory agency does not seem to have taken notice of this trend. Without hesitating, it offered concession areas close to the Fernando de Noronha and Atol das Rocas archipelagos. The likelihood of oil companies obtaining a production license from the environmental authorities in these locations is low. Also in previous auctions, there were oil companies that acquired licenses in the mouth of the Amazon and are still awaiting licenses.

International oil companies are unlikely to want to expose themselves to the risk of compromising their reputation with an oil spill near known natural reserves. Even though there are certainly companies whose management or owners aren’t intimidated by risk – banks, investors and shareholders don’t want to be part of it anymore. It is also quite possible that companies avoid investing in untapped deposits in Brazil due to the poor reputation the country now enjoys around the world in environmental matters. Entry into a sector that is already difficult in itself, such as oil and gas, is even more complicated when the location is in Brazil.

Therefore, the efficiency with which the market worked in this case is commendable. The investors’ signal was clear: get your hands off it!

