Widow of musician Evaldo cries and needs to be seen during judgment

The widow of musician Evaldo dos Santos Rosa, Luciana Nogueira, got sick this morning, when the 12 soldiers accused of her husband’s death arrived at the trial session that takes place in the auditorium of the Military Justice of Rio.

Luciana cried a lot when the defendants arrived, had to be seen by a medical team for about ten minutes outside the auditorium and then returned.

The trial of the 12 soldiers accused of killing Evaldo and the can collector Luciano Macedo began today on April 7, 2019 in Guadalupe, north of Rio. Evaldo’s body was hit by nine shots, and his car, by 62 —ao all were 257 rifle and pistol shots.

The Military Court will decide on the conviction or acquittal of those accused of the two murders, an attempted murder (Evaldo’s father-in-law was shot) and omission of help.

Before the session, Luciana Nogueira said she hoped for “dignified justice”. “I’ve been waiting for this moment for two and a half years and my expectation is that dignified justice will be done.”

Prosecutor Najla Nassif Palma, responsible for the complaint, twice directly addressed the four soldiers who are part of the trial council to remind them of their commitment to impartiality.

“It is not the institution of the Brazilian Army that is in the dock, but the individuals here are the 12 defendants.”

The trial will take place through a vote of a council that is presided over by the substitute federal judge of the Military Justice Mariana Aquino and four military judges of higher rank than the accused.

After the sentence, an appeal will be possible within a period of up to five days.

remember the case

That Sunday afternoon, Evaldo was driving along with his family to a baby shower when they were shot by hundreds of shots fired by the military.

The accused are Fabio Henrique Souza Braz da Silva, Gabriel Christian Honorato, Gabriel da Silva de Barros Lins, Italo da Silva Nunes Romualdo, João Lucas da Costa Gonçalo, Leonardo Delfino Costa, Leonardo de Oliveira de Souza, Marlon Conceição da Silva, Matheus Santanna Claudino, Paulo Henrique Araújo Leite, Vitor Borges de Oliveira and Wilian Patrick Pinto Nascimento.

Also inside the musician’s car were his father-in-law, Sérgio Gonçalves de Araújo, 59 —who was grazed by a graze—, Luciana, the couple’s son —then aged 7— and a family friend.

Waste picker Luciano Macedo saw the scene and tried to help the family, but he also ended up being shot. He was rescued but died 11 days after the crime.

The military were arrested in 2019, but were released after the decision of the STM (Superior Military Court) that granted them the right to await trial in freedom. They were removed from street functions.

At the time, they said they confused the family car with that of criminals who, a short time earlier, would have stolen a vehicle of the same color.