William Shatner from “Star Trek” becomes the oldest space traveler in the world

by Mike Blake

VAN HORN, Texas (Reuters) – Actor William Shatner boarded the Blue Origin rocket this Wednesday on a suborbital voyage, landed in the Texas desert and became, at age 90, the oldest person of all time to go into space –an experience he called profound– while the company of American billionaire Jeff Bezos performed its second space tourism flight.

The actor was one of four passengers to travel for about 10 minutes inside the fully autonomous 18.3-metre-long New Shepard spacecraft, which departed from Blue Origin’s launch pad, located about 20 miles from rural town Van Horn , in west Texas.

The capsule returned to the Texas desert by parachute, kicking up a cloud of dust on landing. Shatner cautiously stepped out of the capsule into the desert silence, apparently thoughtful as the others cheered with applause and bottles of champagne. Bezos was present and hugged Shatner.

“What you’ve given me is the most profound experience I can imagine,” Shatner told Bezos as the two spoke. “I’m so thrilled with what just happened.”

Shatner also commented on the beauty of the Earth’s blue color from space.

The four astronauts, all wearing blue flight suits with the company name in white letters on one sleeve, climbed into the crew capsule on top of the spacecraft before launch and fastened their seat belts after climbing a flight of stairs accompanied by Bezos. Each rang a bell before entering the capsule, with Bezos closing the hatch. Before that, they arrived in a vehicle, with Bezos at the wheel, to the launch pad.

The winds were light and the skies were clear for the launch, which was conducted after two delays totaling about 45 minutes.

Joining Shatner – who materialized the promise of space travel in the television series and films in the “Star Trek” franchise – was Chris Boshuizen, former US Aerospace Agency (NASA) engineer, Glen de Vries, entrepreneur in the industry. clinical research, and Audrey Powers, vice president and engineer at Blue Origin.

This was the second space tourism flight by Blue Origin, a company owned by US billionaire Jeff Bezos, founded two decades ago.

The company made a successful debut flight on July 20 with Bezos and three others, traveling back and forth from the edge of space in a 10-minute, 10-second trip.

Shatner, who turned 90 in March, has been active since 1950 and remains busy with entertainment projects and fan conventions. He is best known for starring as Captain James T. Kirk of the starship Enterprise in the classic 1960s TV series “Star Trek” and seven subsequent films about fictional adventures in outer space.

(By Mike Blake; additional reporting by Peter Szekely in New York and Eric M. Johnson in Seattle)

