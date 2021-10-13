Winnie the Pooh Bridge auctioned for $179,000 in UK | Look how nice it is

A bucolic wooden bridge in the English countryside that inspired the author of Winnie the Pooh adventures sold for more than $179,000 (about R$986,000), more than double the estimated price, at a UK auction.

James Rylands, an expert at the British auction house Summers Place Auctions, said on Thursday (7) that he was “absolutely happy to have managed to sell a piece of literary history”.

The price of the bridge was estimated at between 40,000 and 60,000 pounds, but the result of the sale surpassed all expectations, reaching 131,625 pounds.

Share this news by WhatsApp

Share this news by Telegram

1 of 4 Winnie the Pooh Bridge is auctioned for US$179,000 in the UK — Photo: Handout/Summers Place Auctions/AFP Winnie the Pooh Bridge is auctioned for US$179,000 in the UK — Photo: Handout/Summers Place Auctions/AFP

Alan Alexander Milne, breeder of the pot-bellied teddy bear, liked this bridge in the Ashdown Forest in Southeast England.

READ MORE: Winnie the Pooh tree house was recreated by an illustrator and can be rented

He and his son Christopher Robin Milne, who inspired Pooh’s little friend, used to play on the bridge in a game of his invention called “Poohsticks”: each player threw a stick against the current and beat the stick of whoever got under the bridge first. .

The bridge, built around 1907 and known as the Posingford Bridge, became famous after being drawn in this classic children’s book. In 1979 it was officially named Poohsticks Bridge.

After being traversed and worn down by thousands of tourists, it was dismantled in 1999 and replaced, with financial support from the Disney Corporation.

2 of 4 Bridge that inspired Winnie the Pooh design was auctioned for almost R$1 million — Photo: HANDOUT / Summers Place Auctions / AFP Bridge that inspired Winnie the Pooh design was auctioned for nearly R$1 million — Photo: HANDOUT / Summers Place Auctions / AFP

The original bridge was put up for sale after being fully restored: the missing parts were rebuilt with local oak.

The new owner, Lord De La Warr, plans to place it on his farm in Buckhurst Park in Withyham in south-east England.

“I hope that many children (and adults) can admire the original bridge that inspired one of the most famous games still played by children in the UK and other countries,” the new owner said in a statement.

The sale coincided with the centenary of the teddy bear given to Christopher Robin Milne on his first birthday in 1921, and which inspired the Winnie the Pooh character.

Tree house can also be visited

3 out of 4 House based on Winnie the Pooh drawings is recreated by the original designer and can be rented through Airbnb — Photo: Publicity/Airbnb House based on Winnie the Pooh drawings is recreated by an original designer and can be rented through Airbnb — Photo: Publicity/Airbnb

Another part of the scenario that marked generations also exists in “real life”. To commemorate 95 years since the creation of the character, cartoon illustrator Kim Raymond created and decorated a house based on the stories.

It is possible to rent the property to spend a weekend.

It is located in Ashdown Forest in Sussex, England. She was the inspiration for the creation of the Hundred Acres Wood, where Pooh, Leitão, Bisonho and Tigrão live.

The house was built with exposed tree branches wrapped around the entrance, with the sign “Mr. Sanders” on top.