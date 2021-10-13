With Cristiano Ronaldo’s hat-trick, Portugal thrashed Luxembourg and continued to dispute a direct spot in the Cup point by point with Serbia

Portugal ran over Luxembourg with great ease, this Tuesday, in the qualifiers for the Copa-2022, with Cristiano Ronaldo scoring three goals (hat trick)

Portugal goes steady and strong towards the 2022 World Cup!

This Monday, the Portuguese team thrashed Luxembourg by 5 to 0, by the 8th round of european qualifiers, and keeps vying for 1st place in group A dot to dot with Serbia.

Cristiano Ronaldo (hat trick, your 58th in careerThe), Bruno Fernandes and João Palhinha built the rout of Fernando Santos’ team.

With the result, Portugal remains in the vice leadership of their bracket, with one point less than the Serbs. Nonetheless, the Portuguese have one game less and can pass ahead precisely in the direct confrontation against Serbia, on the next FIFA Date.

It is worth remembering that, in the European qualifiers, only 1st place guarantees a direct place at the World Cup in Qatar.

The vice-leaders, in turn, will compete for a playoff cruel to try to secure the trip to the 2022 World Cup.

Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates after scoring for Portugal over Luxembourg EFE/EPA/ANTONIO COTRIM

Championship status

With the result, Portugal will 16 points and is in 2nd place in group A, with one point less than the leader Serbia.

Luxembourg follows with 6 stitches and is in 3rd position, but no longer has a chance of getting a place in the Cup.

The guy: Cristiano Ronaldo

the ace of Manchester United can’t stop scoring his goals for Portugal too.

As early as 8, he hit a penalty perfectly to swell the nets and open the account.

Five minutes later, CR7 extended for another penalty kick (this time, goalkeeper Moris almost caught).

Then, in the final minutes of the match, Ronaldo hit a point-blank header to complete his hat trick.

In all, Cristiano now has 9 goals against Luxembourg, who became his biggest victim among national teams.

Bad: Luxembourg Defense

Luxembourg’s defense had been doing good qualifiers, but dozed off against Portugal.

At the beginning of the match, both defenders and goalkeeper Moris missed everything they could and “resolved” the game for the Portuguese.

To start with, two penalties in 13 minutes, and then a ball at 17 for the Portuguese to open 3-0.

After that, the athletes even put their heads in the right place and got better, but the damage was already done.

upcoming games

The two teams return to the field on November 11, for the European qualifiers.

At 2 pm, Luxembourg visits the Azerbaijan. Later, at 4:45 pm, Portugal plays away from home against the Ireland.

Datasheet

Portugal 5 x 0 Luxembourg

GOALS: Portugal: Cristiano Ronaldo [8′ (pênalti), 13′ (pênalti) e 87′], Bruno Fernandes [17′] and João Straw [68′]

PORTUGAL: Rui Patricio; Cancelo, Pepe, Rúben Dias and Nuno Mendes; João Moutinho (João Mário), João Palhinha (Rúben Neves) and Bruno Fernandes (Gonçalo Guedes); Bernardo Silva (Matheus Nunes), Cristiano Ronaldo and André Silva (Rafael Leão) Technician: Fernando Santos

LUXEMBOURG: Moris; Jans, Chanot, Carlson and Pinto (Muratovic); Sinani (Veiga), Martins, Barreiro and Olivier Thill (Sanches); Gerson Rodrigues and Sebastien Thill (Deville) Technician: Luc Holtz