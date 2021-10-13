With Duda Reis, VivaBem event talks about the mental health of young people – 10/13/2021

According to the WHO (World Health Organization), half of mental disorders start in adolescence, but most cases go undetected and untreated. This is because, often, the symptoms presented by young people are considered by parents and guardians as a common behavior at this stage of life.

But we need to be aware of young people’s feelings to help them identify and deal with problems. This will be one of the topics discussed in the 2nd VivaBem Mental Health Week, an event that will be broadcast live tomorrow (14), from 2 pm — check out the complete schedule and the guests of the 5 panels here.

“Nowadays we know that mental disorders do not happen ‘out of nowhere’. On the contrary, they tend to appear gradually, from very early in life. The most common conditions in adolescence are anxiety disorders, characterized by a state of increased alertness that leads the person to present disproportionate, more frequent and intense concerns and fears about a number of things. Adolescents may start to demonstrate insecurity, excessive indecision, great discomfort, avoid situations and, in some cases, have crises of panic”, explains Gustavo Estanislau, childhood and adolescence psychiatrist, researcher at the Ame Sua Mente Institute and co-author of the book “Mental Health at School: what educators should know”. He will be present at the panel “Youth’s mental health: how to identify and talk about the problem”, which takes place at 5:25 pm.

The other condition, adds the doctor, is depression, which is associated with intense and lasting sadness and physical and mental discouragement, and with a reduction in the ability to feel pleasure. “Depression leads teenagers to have negative perceptions about themselves and the things around them, causing low self-esteem, greater sensitivity to frustrations, social isolation, pessimism, changes in sleep patterns and appetite, and even thoughts of death,” he says.

Diagnosed at age 20 with depression, panic syndrome, bulimia and anorexia, actress and digital influencer Duda Reis, who will also participate in the panel, tells what were the first signs that her body and mind gave that something in her mental health was not well:

I couldn’t eat anymore, I couldn’t sleep, I was having chronic insomnia and I felt chest pain, even physical pain”

If, for many people, talking about the subject is still difficult, Duda, on the other hand, manages to talk openly about the subject. “I made this decision because a lot of people must go through this and maybe they don’t even know it. I don’t think it’s taboo. Having spoken helped me to free myself a little more and not pretend anything, I don’t like to pretend,” he says.

The actress, who has more than 9.2 million followers on Instagram, says that exposing her mental health problems had both positive and negative sides. “Sometimes it’s difficult because of the exposure. But, while it’s difficult, I know I can help other people, so it’s lighter”, he believes.

Young people’s mental health worsened in the pandemic

Mental disorders in adolescents became even more evident with the new coronavirus pandemic. A recent survey by Ipec (Intelligence in Research and Consulting) showed that half of the participants, young people between 18 and 24, rated their mental health during the pandemic as poor (39%) or very bad (11%). This percentage was above the general average of 5% and 25%, respectively.

When it comes to the mental health of young people, it is common for many adolescents to delay receiving help from their parents and caregivers, given the difficulty in differentiating typical behavior of their age from something more serious, psychological/psychiatric.

“Some known signs may indicate a problem, such as noticeable changes in behavior, the emergence of anxiety that does not dissipate and excessively negative thoughts that remain disproportionately to what the young person is experiencing. In this sense, it is important to understand that complicated events , such as the loss of a loved one or the end of a love relationship tend to cause a certain degree of sadness and anxiety, but which, in most cases, are resolved over a period of time”, says psychiatrist Gustavo Estanislau.

Once the signs are identified, it is important to seek treatment, help and a support network, made up of health professionals, family and friends, and carry out activities aimed at balance. The practice of physical activities is also important for the recovery and maintenance of mental health — as shown by Duda Reis, who keeps the body active. “I do cardiorespiratory exercises, play footvolley, weight training, yoga and meditation”, he reveals.