With five thousand D3 schedules expired in Fortaleza, strategies are designed to speed up immunization

Members of the Municipal Health Secretariat of Fortaleza (SMS) attended an online meeting that took place last Friday, 8th, to debate with the Public Ministry of the State of Ceará (MPCE) and the Public Ministry of Labor (MPT) the application of booster doses against Covid-19. With five thousand appointments overdue, strategies to streamline immunization were discussed. However, no deadline for execution.

SMS is committed to prioritize the booster dose for the elderly, considering the number of absentees and the less than five thousand waiting to be scheduled, all with an overdue deadline.

The Secretariat also reported on the group of elderly people about the booster dose: 55,734 doses were received, 42,600 people were scheduled, 20,320 people were vaccinated and 31,486 elderly people are on time to receive the booster dose.

Regarding the absentees, strategies for expand the scope of vaccination.

– The scheduled elderly person who misses the date can go on a day after any vaccination point that has Pfizer

– Drive-thru will be available

– Bedridden elderly people may be vaccinated by route, having the option of informing the need at the clinic, informing them by phone 156 or changing their registration in Digital Health (functionality to be implemented)

THE PEOPLE contacted the SMS to find out about the deadlines for putting the measures into practice and the agency informed that it will announce it soon.

Last updated on 10/13/21, at 11:24 am

Immunosuppressed and health workers

Regarding health workers, 54,489 doses were received, 38,750 professionals were scheduled, 16,382 are vaccinated and 65,161 are on schedule.

As for the immunosuppressed, 1,493 doses were received and 633 people are vaccinated. The application of the booster dose for this group started last week, and the immunosuppressed patients on dialysis have already been vaccinated. SMS highlighted that few people registered in this category and that it is necessary to update the registration, considering the change in criteria.

