With Germany and Denmark already in the Cup, how are the European qualifiers – 10/13/2021

The European Qualifiers round for the 2022 World Cup confirmed the classification of two teams — Germany and Denmark. But the scenario is spiciness for the outcome of the group stage, in November, and the definition of who will get the direct spot, those who will try to have a last hope in the recap and also those who will watch the tournament in Qatar on TV.

If you didn’t follow what happened on the weekend, don’t worry because we’ll explain what happened now in October and what the perspective is for next month.

A group

Cristiano Ronaldo scored three goals against Luxembourg, Portugal thrashed 5-0, but who still leads the group is Serbia, with a point more. But there is a very relevant detail. The Portuguese have a game in hand. In November, they will face Ireland, away from home, when they can take the lead. In the last round, Portugal x Serbia is decisive, with a great possibility that Fernando Santos’ team will arrive needing only a draw to go to the World Cup. In any case, the Serbs are at least insured in the recap.

Group B

Nations League runners-up, Spain doesn’t have such a simple life. The group’s leadership rests with Sweden, who have two points more. In November, Spain will face Greece away from home, while the Swedes take on Georgia, theoretically much easier game. So, in the last round, which will have a direct confrontation between Spain and Sweden, the tendency is for the Spaniards to come at a disadvantage, with the need to win to go directly to Qatar.

Group C

The dispute is very close between Italy and Switzerland. The two teams are tied with 14 points, but Azzurra have two more goals. The next game is between the Italians and the Swiss, which could change the scenario for the decisive round: Italy will still play against Northern Ireland, while Switzerland will host Bulgaria.

Group D

France has a quiet life. He will go to the World Cup if he beats weak Kazakhstan in November. The main pursuers are Ukraine, who have only one game to play against Bosnia, and yet they are three points behind the French. But the dispute for the spot in the repechage is completely open. Besides the Ukrainians, Finland and Bosnia, respectively with eight and seven points, are in the fight. They do the direct confrontation on the next FIFA date.

Group E

Belgium are very comfortable with 16 points and will face fragile Estonia in the next round, when they must have their passport to Qatar stamped. The spot in the repechage tends to go with Wales, who have two games to play and are with fewer points than the Czech Republic (which has already reached seven games).

Eden Hazard during the match between Belgium and Belarus, for the 2022 World Cup Qualifiers Image: Roman Kruchinin / AFP

Group F

Denmark was impeccable. With 100% use, it is already in Qatar. The spot in the repechage should go to Scotland, they have four points more than Israel and will play in November against Moldova, the group’s punching bag. Just win to go to the knockout.

Group G

The scenario is very balanced. Holland leads and is closer to the Cup. That’s two points higher than Norway, which has 17 points. Turkey is behind, at 15, and still dreams. In the first of November’s two rounds, the three teams have easy matches: Norway vs Latvia, Turkey vs Gibraltar and Montenegro vs Netherlands. The point is that in the last round there is a Netherlands x Norway that must define who will go directly to the Worlds. The loser of that game can be overtaken by the Turks and get to see ships.

Group H

The direct seat will be between Russia and Croatia. The Russians today have two points more and are in the lead. The two teams will face off in the last round. Before, each will have an easy game to play: Russia take Cyprus, while Croatia face Malta. The prospect is that the Russians will reach the final game with the advantage of a draw.

Group I

England have a dose of comfort in the lead. They are three points ahead and no longer face Poland, who are in second. The English calendar has Albania (still dreaming of recap) and San Marino, which will probably finish the Qualifiers without adding points. If they tie one game and win the other, England will go to the Cup even if Poland beat Andorra and Hungary in November.

Group J

Germany swam at arm’s length and was the first to secure a spot in the World Cup. For the recap, everything is open. Romania (13 points), Northern Macedonia (12) and Armenia (11) are still fighting. The Romanians have the advantage and still have the simplest games, against Iceland and Liechtenstein. Armenians and Macedonians head-to-head in the first of November’s two games.