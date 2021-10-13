With holiday influence, Brazil sees moving average of deaths go below 400 after 11 months | Coronavirus

Brazil registered this Tuesday (12) 176 deaths by Covid-19 in the last 24 hours, with the total number of deaths reaching 601,442 since the start of the pandemic. With that, the moving average of deaths in the last 7 days was at 367 –the smallest recorded in exactly 11 months , since November 12, 2020 (when it was in 365). Compared to the average of 14 days ago, the variation was -32% and points fall for the third day in a row.

The sharp drop is influenced by the extended holiday of Nossa Senhora Aparecida. Due to the reduced teams working in the municipalities, the numbers of cases and deaths registered in the national system are below normal and indicate a greater than expected drop. For comparison purposes, last Tuesday (without a holiday) 686 were killed in 24 hours. Therefore, the numbers for the coming days should be high due to the damming.

Under this same influence, the moving average of cases stayed below the 13,000 mark, the lowest recorded since May 2020 (see details below).

The numbers are in the new survey by the consortium of press vehicles on the situation of the coronavirus pandemic in Brazil, consolidated at 20:00 this Tuesday. The balance is based on data from the state departments of Health.

Evolution of the moving average of deaths by Covid in Brazil in the last 14 days.

See the sequence of the last week in the moving average:

Wednesday (6): 464

Thursday (7): 438

Friday (8): 457

Saturday (9): 447

Sunday (10): 437

Monday (11): 440

Tuesday (12): 367

On July 31, Brazil again recorded a moving average of deaths below 1,000, after a period of 191 consecutive days with higher values. From March 17th to May 10th, there were 55 days in a row with this moving average above 2,000. At the worst moment of this period, the average reached a record 3,125, on April 12th.

seven states (AM, SE, RO, CE, PI, RN, PB) present death toll. Two (AP and RR) did not register new deaths on Tuesday. RR also did not register new cases.

In confirmed cases, since the beginning of the pandemic, 21,588,245 Brazilians have had or have the new coronavirus, with 7,151 of those confirmed on the last day. The moving average for the last 7 days was 12,759 new diagnoses per day –the lowest registered mark since May 18, 2020 (when it was at 12,397). This represents a variation of -22% in relation to cases registered in two weeks, which indicates fall in the diagnoses.

At its worst, the curve of the national moving average reached the mark of 77,295 new daily cases, on June 23 this year.

Total deaths: 601,442

601,442 Record of deaths within 24 hours: 176

176 Average of new deaths in the last 7 days: 367 (variation in 14 days: -32%)

367 (variation in 14 days: -32%) Total confirmed cases: 21,588,245

21,588,245 Registration of confirmed cases within 24 hours: 7,151

7,151 Average of new cases in the last 7 days: 12,759 (variation in 14 days: -22%)

On the rise (7 states): AM, SE, RO, CE, PI, RN, PB

AM, SE, RO, CE, PI, RN, PB In stability (3 states): AC, ES, GO

AC, ES, GO Falling (16 states and the DF): DF, PE, MA, BA, MG, RJ, RS, AL, PR, SC, MS, MT, PA, TO, SP, AP, RR

This comparison takes into account the average of deaths in the last 7 days until the publication of this balance in relation to the average registered two weeks ago (understand the criteria used by the g1 to analyze pandemic trends).

It is noteworthy that there are states in which the low average number of deaths can lead to large percentage variations. Moving average data is generally in decimal numbers and rounded to facilitate the presentation of the data.

Brazil has 99.958,396 people who have taken the second or single dose of immunizing agents against Covid-19, which is equivalent to 46.86% of the population with the complete vaccination schedule, according to data also gathered by the consortium of press vehicles.

Those who took the first dose and are partially immunized are 149,805,979 people, which corresponds to 70.23% of the population. The booster dose was applied to 2,468,883 people.

Adding the first, second, single and booster doses, there are 252,233,258 doses applied since the start of vaccination, in January 2021.

See the situation in the states

States with rising deaths

States with deaths in stability

States with falling deaths

ES: -8%

MG: -29%

RJ: -29%

SP: -47%

DF: -19%

GO: -9%

MS: -44%

MT: -46%

AC: 0%

AM: +233%

AP: -100%

PA: -47%

RO: +70%

RR: -77%

TO: -47%

AL: -36%

BA: -25%

EC: +32%

MA: -25%

PB: +17%

PE: -19%

PI: +26%

RN: +22%

SE: +100%

Consortium of press vehicles

Data on coronavirus cases and deaths in Brazil were obtained after an unprecedented partnership between G1, O Globo, Extra, O Estado de S.Paulo, Folha de S.Paulo and UOL, who have been working collaboratively since June 8 to gather the necessary information in the 26 states and the Federal District (learn more most).

