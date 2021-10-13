With one less and a penalty missed, Bragantino beat Atlético-GO and went to 3rd – 10/12/2021

Red Bull Bragantino beat Atlético-GO this Tuesday (12) by a score of 1 to 0. The goal of the game was scored by Jadsom Silva, 24 minutes into the second half. Still in the first half, the team lost a penalty with Praxedes and saw Eric Ramires be sent off after receiving a second yellow card.

Now, the São Paulo club has 41 points and is in third place in Serie A. Visitors have 31 points, in 11th place. The match, valid for the 26th round of the Brasileirão, was played at the Nabi Abi Chedid Stadium and had 971 payers.

Bragantino enters the field next Sunday (17), at 18:15, against Ceará. Atlético-GO plays on the same day and time, against Atlético-MG.

Bragantino misses penalty at the start of the first half

At 10 minutes into the first half, Helinho, from RB Bragantino, made an individual play and was brought down by Igor Cariús inside the penalty area. The referee awarded a penalty. Praxedes walked slowly to the ball and hit it weak. Fernando Miguel, from Atlético-GO, jumped to the right side and prevented the goal.

Atlético-GO has difficulty breaking the mark

Atlético-GO had more difficulties to build their offensive plays. The team’s first kick came only at 26′ of the 1st time. André Luís threw it to Matheus Barbosa, who stretched out, finishing off the first ball. Cleiton jumped in to defend, sending it to a corner.

First half with many cards and few chances

The first rule was the application of cards. Although there were few faults, the punishments came with great intensity: there were five yellow cards distributed by referee Sávio Pereira Sampaio. Two of them were assigned to Eric Ramires, of Red Bull Bragantino, who left the field in the 29th minute of the first half.

Bragantino threatens more

In the second half, Bragantino had to give up more space on the field, as they had one less player. Atlético-GO had difficulties to take advantage. The home team, on the other hand, managed to create a good plot. Aderlan played for Ytalo who kicked over goalkeeper Fernando Miguel.

Bragantino opens the scoreboard

Three minutes after Ytalo’s good arrival, Bragantino managed to mount another good move. After a good exchange of passes, Gabriel Novaes found Jadsom free in the penalty area and then it was easy: the defensive midfielder sent a bomb to the back of the net, scoring his first goal in his career.

After the goal, the two teams even tried to change the score of the game, but they couldn’t. Atlético-GO came close to drawing at 39, in a shot by André Lima, defended by goalkeeper Cleiton.

DATASHEET:

Red Bull Bragantino 1 x 0 Atlético-GO

Reason: 26th round of the Brazilian Championship

Date and time: 10/12/2021, 19h (Brasilia)

Local: Nabi Abi Chedid Stadium, in Bragança Paulista

Referee: Sávio Pereira Sampaio (DF)

Assistants: Daniel Henrique da Silva Andrade (DF) and José Reinaldo Nascimento Junior (DF)

VAR: Rodrigo Nunes de Sá (RJ)

Goals: Jadsom Silva (BGT), 24′ of the 2nd half (1-0)

Yellow cards: Willian Maranhão (ACG), Eric Ramires (BGT) 2x, Ronald (ACG), Arnaldo (ACG), Janderson (ACG), Léo Ortiz (BGT)

Red card: Eric Ramires (BGT) 2x yellow

Red Bull Bragantino: Cleiton, Aderlan, Fabrício Bruno, Léo Ortiz, Luan Cândido, Jadsom Silva, Eric Ramires, Praxedes (Emiliano Martínez), Helinho (Weverson), Ytalo (Alerrandro) and Cuello (Gabriel Novaes) (Edimar). Coach: Mauricio Barbieri.

Atlético-GO: Fernando Miguel, Arnaldo, Wanderson, Éder, Igor Cariús (Lucão), Willian Maranhão (André Lima), Matheus Barbosa (Baralhas), João Paulo, André Luís (Natanael), Zé Roberto and Ronald (Janderson). Technician: Eduardo Souza.