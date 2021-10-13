with one less, Red Bull Bragantino beat Atlético-GO

Credit: Divulgation/Twitter Red Bull Bragantino

Red Bull Bragantino beat Atlético-GO in the opening of the 26th round of the Brasileirão 2021. Acting for Nabi Abi Chedid, the home team beat the visitors 1-0, even playing with one less since 30 of the first half — Eric Ramires was sent off with two yellow cards — and missing a penalty. Jadsom Silva scored the winning goal.

The defensive midfielder, along with striker Helinho and defender Léo Ortiz, were the highlights of the match for Massa Bruta, while goalkeeper Fernando Miguel, who saved a penalty beaten by Praxedes, and defensive midfielder André Lima were the main players for Dragão. .

The victory left Bragantino in third position in the Brazilian Championship, albeit momentarily. The team reached 41 points, two above Palmeiras, with 39, which faces Bahia at 21:30. Atlético, in turn, remained in 11th place, with 31 points, but threatened by Cuiabá, which has the same score.

The next matches of Massa Bruta and Dragão for the Brasileirão take place on Sunday. The first visits Ceará at 18:15, while the second receives the leader Atlético-MG, at the same time.

Goals by Red Bull Bragantino vs Atlético-GO

The goal of the game was scored in the middle of the second stage, scored by Red Bull Bragantino over Atlético-GO. In a play built by short passes, Jadsom Silva tabled with Gabriel Novaes: the defensive midfielder opened the game with a pass to the left and projected himself; the winger brought it to the middle, kept the ball glued to his foot and stuck the ball to Jadsom, who dominated and shot from the left to beat goalkeeper Fernando Miguel.

Red Bull Bragantino vs Atlético-GO match sheet

Red Bull Bragantino (4-3-3): Cleiton; Aderlan, Fabricio Bruno, Leo Ortiz and Luan Cândido; Jadsom Silva, Eric Ramires and Praxedes (Emiliano Martínez); Helinho (Weverson), Ytalo and Cuello (Gabriel Novaes/Edimar). Technician: Mauricio Barbieri

Atlético-GO (4-2-3-1): Fernando Miguel; Arnaldo, Wanderson, Éder and Igor Cariús (Lucão); Willian Maranhão (André Lima) and Matheus Barbosa (Baralhas); André Luís (Natanael), João Paulo and Ronald (Janderson); Ze Roberto. Technician: Edward Baroque

Goals: Jadsom Silva

