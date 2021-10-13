WITH THEMATIC ACTIONS CARRIED OUT IN THE MONTH, SPECIALISTS REINFORCE: EARLY BREAST CANCER DIAGNOSIS INCREASES THE CHANCES OF A CURE BY UP TO 95%

In Brazil (and worldwide), breast cancer is the most frequent among women. In the country, according to the International Agency for Research on Cancer (IARC), it represents about 30% of new cases of cancer in this public. The National Cancer Institute (Inca) estimates that more than 66,000 new cases of breast cancer will be diagnosed in Brazil by 2022. These alarming data demonstrate the importance of Outubro Rosa, a worldwide movement to raise awareness about the prevention of the disease (and, today, extended to other themes that involve the female context).

The good news is that, with an early diagnosis of breast cancer, a woman has up to 95% of a cure. To enhance the encouragement of health care and the sharing of information, such as risk factors (sedentary lifestyle, alcohol consumption, poor diet, obesity, among others) and prevention (self-examination, mammography, physical activities and other healthy habits), the Instituto Conquistense de Oncologia (Icon) joined in awareness-raising actions at Outubro Rosa, in partnership with the Diagnostic Imaging Center (Imad), for initiatives that highlight the importance of a multidisciplinary team for early diagnosis and adequate treatment of the disease .

CAMPAIGN THE LIFE UNITED US

The A vida united us awareness campaign highlights the union between Icon and Imad in the fight for cancer prevention and reinforcing the importance of health care for women and men, every month of the year. On the front line of the campaign, oncologist Dr. Leonardo Cunha, from Icon, explains that the prognosis of any cancer depends on the stage. “A woman with early breast cancer can be treated with breast-sparing surgery and later use of hormone modulation. A woman with advanced disease, on the other hand, may need chemotherapy and radical surgery, with less chance of being cured”, she affirms categorically.

To avoid the second option, the Imad breast specialist, Dr. Izabel Andrade, one of the representatives of the campaign, reinforces that mammography must be carried out from the age of 40, annually, but warns that care must begin before, for women with high risk of developing the disease. “These patients are those who have first-degree relatives who had breast or ovarian cancer and patients with a genetic mutation”, he describes.

OCTOBER ROSE SYMPOSIUM: HEALTH AND WOMEN’S RIGHTS

To further broaden the discussion about the Pink October, Icon has partnered with the 1st Pink October Symposium: Women’s Health and Rights, which will take place on October 23, at the Cemae auditorium (from 8 am to 12:30 pm). The event will address, in a series of round tables, the prevention of breast cancer, female health and sexuality, social and economic rights, entrepreneurship and actions to prevent and combat violence and femicide, with the presence of professionals from the fields of Medicine , Psychology, Law, Sociology, Management and Politics, and with the mediation of Cauto Freitas, executive manager of TV Sudoeste.

Creator of the event, Icon oncologist Dr. Renato Marinho highlighted that the care for women goes beyond fighting breast cancer: “the current moment requires a broader and deeper debate in our society. Themes such as breast cancer prevention, sexuality, mental health, women’s rights, entrepreneurship and combating femicide are urgent and fundamental”. On the occasion, Dr. Renato Marinho, Dr. Daniele Pedreira (medical director) and Tayane Porto (administrative director) will represent the Institute in the discussions.

The symposium, free of charge, is aimed at professionals and students in the fields of health sciences and humanities. Places are limited and entries can be made through the website: bit.ly/simposioutubrorosa. To confirm registration, it is necessary to donate 1kg of non-perishable food on the day of the event. Donations will go to the social project Casa do Amor. For more information, direct from Icon’s Instagram (@clinicaicon).

The meeting has the support of Icon, Fainor, Arezzo, Ana Capri and the agencies vOceve Multicomunicação and Gente Propaganda.