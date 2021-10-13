Without Rigoni, with Orejuela: São Paulo lists 23 names for the game against Ceará | São Paulo

Coach Hernán Crespo, from São Paulo, will be embezzled by Emiliano Rigoni this Thursday, at 7 pm (GMT), against Ceará, at Morumbi, by Brasileirão. The player was left out of the list of 23 related, which has the return of right-back Orejuela, absent in recent commitments.

Rigoni felt muscle pain in his left thigh in the 0-0 draw against Cuiabá, in the last second. The striker started treatment at Reffis Tricolor on Tuesday, but ended up vetoed.

Already Orejuela returns to the list of related after being absent against Cuiabá. The Colombian is the only right-back of origin among those called up for the game – Igor Vinicius is still banned from activities with contact. Galeano, who had been acting improvised, has a trauma to his right ankle.

1 of 2 Orejuela is back to the related list — Photo: Erico Leonan / saopaulofc Orejuela is back to the related list — Photo: Erico Leonan / saopaulofc

Also returning is Vitor Bueno, off the trip to Cuiabá. The shirt 12 enters precisely the spot left by Rigoni, who will prepare for the derby on Monday, at 8 pm, against Corinthians, also at Morumbi.

The probable team against Ceará has Tiago Volpi, Igor Gomes (Orejuela), Miranda, Léo and Welington; Luan, Nestor, Liziero and Sara; Luciano and Calleri.

Check out the related list for the game with Ceará:

goalkeepers : Tiago Volpi and Lucas Perri

: Tiago Volpi and Lucas Perri Sides : Orejuela, Welington and Reinaldo

: Orejuela, Welington and Reinaldo defenders : Miranda, Léo, Diego Costa and Bruno Alves

: Miranda, Léo, Diego Costa and Bruno Alves midfielders : Luan, Rodrigo Nestor, Liziero, Gabriel Sara, Igor Gomes, Benítez and Gabriel

: Luan, Rodrigo Nestor, Liziero, Gabriel Sara, Igor Gomes, Benítez and Gabriel attackers: Vitor Bueno, Calleri, Luciano, Eder, Marquinhos, Pablo and Rojas