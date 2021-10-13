Working on your own is the way out for almost 25 million people – 10/12/2021 – Market

If she could choose, Paloma Alencar Vieira, 25, would be working exclusively with the elaboration of construction projects. In a few months, he will have completed his degree in civil engineering and wants to work in the area.

While the plan does not go forward, she works on her own, providing services to offices and selling the sweets she produces in the kitchen of her home in the east side of São Paulo.

Paloma is MEI, which stands for individual micro-entrepreneur, a type of framework that gives small service providers conditions to issue invoices and have access to the RGPS (General Social Security System) from a relatively low payment, equivalent to 5% of the minimum wage.

This year, this amount is R$ 55. Service providers also pay R$ 5, referring to the ISS (municipal tax on services), and whoever is in commerce or industry, collects an additional R$ 1 of ICMS (state tax on the circulation of goods and services).

The engineering student is also self-employed, a category of occupation that, according to the IBGE, reached record levels this year. In the second quarter, 24.8 million people declared they were working in this model, whether formal, when there is the CNPJ, or informal.

It is also a record in relation to the occupied population. Of the 87.7 million people with some type of work, formal or informal, 28.2% were self-employed. In at least 12 states, the percentage of self-employed workers was higher than the national average, exceeding 30%.

The biggest of them is in Amapá, where almost four out of ten workers (37.69%) were “self-employed” at the end of the second quarter of this year.

“It can either be those who were informal and decided to formalize themselves, or that entrepreneur out of necessity,” says economist Diana Gonzaga, a researcher at UFBA (Federal University of Bahia).

A “need entrepreneur” is considered to be a worker who finds himself without an option, either because he cannot find a formal occupation, or because starting a business or offering a type of service becomes a quicker solution for maintaining income.

“You don’t find a job in your industry and create your own job,” says Diana.

For Paloma, undertaking and enrolling as a MEI was a “decision of the moment”. Before the pandemic, I worked as an administrative assistant at a retail chain and made personalized gifts to supplement income. When she was fired from working with a portfolio, months before the outbreak of the virus, she tried to maintain an online store while offering her technical services in the project area.

“It was what I could do”, he says. “Today I am increasingly focusing on engineering, taking projects in AutoCAD [software para projetos de engenharia], and I’m looking for work in the area, in an office”.

One of the areas in which Paloma provides services, food, is traditionally the one that concentrates work on its own.

Pans, cakes, sweets and frozen dishes are the way out for many people when the bills are tight. In the first half of this year, however, the segment gained even more space among workers who opened MEI, according to an analysis by Serasa Experian.

From 8.2% of all micro-entrepreneurs in 2019, food became a source of income for almost 10% of those formalized in 2020, and accounted for 9.2% in the first half of 2021. “The sector was the most sought after in the the last five years, but the pandemic has added to that”, says Luiz Rubi, an economist at Serasa.

A survey by the credit bureau shows a jump in the formalization of MEIs in the first half of this year. From January to June, 1.6 million workers registered as MEI, an expansion of 31.2% compared to the same period of the previous year —the biggest change observed since 2012.

The growth of this type of formalization is linked to successive crises in formal employment, even though some of them are fulfilling a dream of autonomy by having their own business.

Serasa’s economist recalls that the expansion in the number of micro-entrepreneurs has come since the economic crisis of 2016. “As a result, we had three years of very low growth. Opening your own business has been an escape valve for millions of Brazilians”, says Rubi.

When the pandemic began, in March 2020, the country was showing the first signs of recovery from the previous cycle of low growth and job cuts, making formal job creation even more fragile.

In the assessment of Diana Gonzaga, from UFBA, the payment of emergency aid also had an effect on self-employed workers.

In the first stages of the program, when it was R$600, and then R$300, the federal government benefit ensured income to those who were jobless or who had their informal occupations harmed by the pandemic, due to the closure of companies and the reduction in the movement of people.

This year, the aid was paid again in April, with a further reduction. It is now between R$150 and R$375.

For the economist, the cut makes the payment insufficient to guarantee income and consumption, forcing a return to the workforce, and many find a faster exit in self-employed activities than the dynamics of economic recovery.

There are also those that formalize themselves as MEI to guarantee hiring by other companies, in a type of relationship that can be considered an attempt to fraud the labor legislation, as it simulates a provision of services by a Legal Entity, but follows the characteristics of an employment relationship with Wallet.

“A lot of this has to do with the economic crisis itself. Hiring is very expensive and companies end up using pejotization”, says Diana.

As long as the economy does not show strong signs of recovery, experts do not rule out that self-employment will continue to grow.

The monthly release in July of Pnad Contínua, the IBGE job survey, already pointed to 25.1 million workers with autonomous occupations. The growth, compared to the period from May to July 2020, was 17.6%.

“If we do not engage the economy, with the generation of formal employment, this entrepreneurship of necessity will continue to gain the stage”, says Luiz Rubi, from Serasa.

The pandemic not only boosted the number of subscribers as MEI. It also changed the sectors with greater or lesser demand. Second place in the ranking of activities, according to Serasa, went to repair and maintenance services for electrical installations.

In 2019, the segment occupied the third position in the opening of companies. For Rubi, the increase is related to the greater demand for repairs and minor changes. With more time at home, people sought to improve the facilities in their homes and there are those who needed to adapt offices and study spaces to carry out activities at a distance.

Another segment whose movement in the ranking is related to the dynamics of the pandemic was the clothing trade. In 2019, this activity was fourth on the list drawn up by the bureau. Last year, it went to second place and, in 2021, in the first semester, it is in third. For Luiz Rubi, this movement is linked to the demand for protective masks.