World stocks on the rise, inflation in the US, trade balance in China and more issues that will move the market today

SAO PAULO – The return of the holiday that kept B3 closed is of attention to the United States this Wednesday (13th), also on the expiration day of options on the Ibovespa.

Attention will turn to retail inflation in the United States, in addition to the minutes of the last Federal Reserve committee meeting.

Also highlighted is the beginning of the balance sheet season in the United States, with numbers from banks such as JPMorgan. Also abroad, attention should also be paid to China’s trade balance, which posted a surplus above expectations.

1. Worldwide exchanges

The session is of a slight increase for the main world indices, after a Tuesday of a slight fall for the American indices, on a day of closed B3.

Investors are awaiting the release of the US consumer price index this morning, projected to rise by 0.3% month-on-month and 5.3% year-on-year, according to Refinitiv consensus. The indicator will be important to define the Federal Reserve’s next steps on the reduction of the bond purchase program.

The day before, Federal Reserve officials said the monetary authority is keeping pace in reference to the planned move to scale back its bond-buying program, consolidating expectations that the Fed will begin withdrawing its crisis-time stimulus as early as next month.

The session will also be marked by the minutes of the last Federal Open Market Committee (Fomc) meeting, and should also provide further indications on the Fed’s next steps.

Attention is also given to the beginning of the balance sheet season in the US, with the release of JP Morgan’s numbers.

JPMorgan reported net income of US$ 11.7 billion in the third quarter of 2021, an increase of 24% compared to the gain of US$ 9.4 billion in the same period in 2020. In adjusted terms, the American bank made a profit. per share of $3.74 in the three months ended in September, which surpassed the forecast of analysts consulted by FactSet, of $3 per share.

In the aviation segment, Delta Airlines will reveal its results. During the week, Goldman Sachs, Bank of America, Morgan Stanley, Wells Fargo and Citigroup also release their balance sheets. Check out what to expect this season by clicking here.

Still prominently, the US House approved a $480 billion increase in the debt ceiling to allow government financing through early December, as expected, and the text goes to Joe Biden’s sanction.

In China, the September trade balance was a surprise, with a trade surplus of US$ 66.76 billion in September, against expectations in the survey of US$ 46.8 billion and a surplus of US$ 58.34 billion in August.

The country’s export growth unexpectedly accelerated in September as still solid demand offset some of the pressure on factories from energy shortages, supply bottlenecks and the resurgence of domestic Covid-19 cases.

Exports jumped 28.1% in September over the previous year, against an increase of 25.6% in August. Analysts polled by Reuters predicted a 21% increase. Imports from China in September rose 17.6%, against expectations of a 20% increase in a Reuters survey and growth of 33.1% in the previous month.

It should be noted that, on a day of closed B3, Tuesday was a slight drop for the main index of ADRs (in practice, the shares of non-US companies traded in New York) of Brazil, the Dow Jones Brazil Titans 20 ADR. Find out more by clicking here.

See the main indicators at 7:30 am (Brasilia time):

U.S

*Dow Jones Future (USA), +0.1%

*S&P 500 Future (USA), +0.2%

*Nasdaq Future (USA), +0.5%

Europe

*FTSE 100 (United Kingdom), -0.12%

*Dax (Germany), +0.77%

*CAC 40 (France), +0.3%

*FTSE MIB (Italy), +0.08%

Asia

*Nikkei (Japan), -0.32% (closed)

*Shanghai SE (China), +0.42% (closed)

*Hang Seng Index (Hong Kong), (not opened)

*Kospi (South Korea), +0.96%

Commodities and Bitcoin

*WTI Oil, -0.63%, at US$ 80.13 a barrel

*Brent Oil, -0.67%, at US$ 82.85 a barrel

*Bitcoin, -3.57% to US$ 55,087.69

*About iron ore: **Ore traded on the Dalian stock exchange dropped 5.92% to RMB 731, equivalent to $113.44.

USD/CNY = 6.44

2. Schedule

G20 finance ministers and central bank presidents hold meeting

Brazil

Expiration of options on Ibovespa

2:30 pm: Weekly exchange flow

U.S

9:30 am: September consumer inflation, up 0.3% month-on-month and 5.3% year-on-year

3:00 pm: Federal Open Market Committee (Fomc) Minutes

17h: weekly oil stocks (API)

3. Covid and CPI

On Tuesday (12), the moving average of deaths by Covid in 7 days in Brazil was 367, a level 32% below that of 14 days before. In just one day, 176 deaths were recorded. The information comes from the consortium of press vehicles that systematizes data on Covid collected by Health Secretariats in Brazil, which announced, at 8 pm, the progress of the pandemic in 24 hours.

The moving average of new cases in 7 days was 12,759, down 22% from the level 14 days earlier. In just one day, 7,151 new cases were registered.

The number of people who received the first dose of the vaccine against Covid in Brazil reached 149,805,979, equivalent to 70.23% of the population. The second dose or the single-dose vaccine was given to 99.958,396 people, or 46.86% of the population.

The booster dose was applied to 2,468,883 people.

Regarding Covid’s Parliamentary Inquiry Commission (CPI) in the Senate, its president Omar Aziz (PSD-AM) said on Tuesday that the Health Minister, Marcelo Queiroga, should no longer give his third testimony to the collegiate, to prevent the hearing from being transformed into a “stage”.

For the senator, the shift in the speech of the minister of health, who in his first testimony to the CPI defended the use of masks and non-pharmacological preventive measures, such as physical distance, is due to electoral pretensions and will not find support in the commission.

4. Guedes’ speeches

On Tuesday, on the day of closed B3, the highlight was the speeches by Paulo Guedes, Minister of Economy.

THE CNN International, Guedes pointed out that the federal government is “very slowly removing the layers of protection” adopted during the coronavirus crisis. “We are reducing aid very slowly as the population safely returns to work,” Guedes said.

The minister also stated that the inflation picture present in Brazil mirrors the global scenario, and highlighted that “half” of the increase in price levels takes place in the energy and food sectors. “That’s why the protection is still there, let’s keep it and increase direct income transfers” to the population, he said.

About the “Pandora Papers” investigation, which identified Guedes (and also Roberto Campos Neto, BC president) as the owner of a company in a tax haven (offshore), the minister said that he “has done nothing wrong”. He said again that his offshore is “legal, reported to the President’s Ethics Committee, declared with the Federal Revenue and registered with the Central Bank”. “I left the company’s command weeks before assuming the ministry. And in addition, last week, the Brazilian Supreme Court filed the case,” he said.

On Thursday, during the 44th meeting of the International Monetary and Financial Committee of the International Monetary Fund (IMF), Guedes will address the issue of inflation.

He will say that the new pandemic-related restrictions combined with a strong recovery in demand have led to global supply bottlenecks, slowing the pace of recovery (especially for emerging countries) and increasing pressure on inflation.

This is one of the parts of Guedes’ speech, which became public last Tuesday. In addition to Brazil, he will also speak on behalf of Cape Verde, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, Guyana, Haiti, Nicaragua, Panama, Suriname, Democratic Republic of Timor-Leste and Trinidad and Tobago.

According to the speech prepared by the minister, continued progress in vaccination is the most important factor behind a strong and lasting economic recovery. “Policy support remains critical, but the focus must gradually shift towards fiscal sustainability,” he will consider, adding that the global economy continues to recover despite concerns about the resurgence of the pandemic.

The publications also continue to reflect the worsening of inflation in the country and the downward revisions of the IMF for the Brazilian economic activity in 2022 – the institution now sees a 1.5% GDP growth for next year, compared to 1.9% in the previous forecast .

5. Corporate radar

Embraer (EMBR3)

Embraer announced at the 2021 edition of the National Business Aviation Association (NBAA) convention and exhibition that the Executive Jet Services Center in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, USA, has been certified as a Collins BE Aerospace Completion Installation Center (Collins BE Aerospace Completion Center) for upholstery and seats of aircraft already in operation.

In a press release, the company informs that updates are available for the Legacy 450, Legacy 500, Praetor 500 and Praetor 600 executive jets.

Petrobras (PETR3; PETR4), PetroRecôncavo (RECV3) and 3R (RRRP3)

A consortium led by the company Aguila Energia presented the best proposal for the purchase of the Polo Bahia Terra from Petrobras, worth more than US$ 1.5 billion, two sources with knowledge of the subject told Reuters on Monday.

In the competition, the consortium formed by Aguila Energia – a company founded by former PetroRio (PRIO3) executives – together with Infra beat proposals made by PetroRecôncavo, 3R and Seacrest/Eneva, according to the sources. After being selected for presenting the best proposal, by Petrobras, the consortium proceeds to a phase of negotiations with the state oil company.

Aura Minerals (AURA33)

Aura Minerals recorded a 7% increase in Aura Minerals’ gold produced ounces (GEO) in the third quarter of 2021 compared to the same period last year, according to an operational preview, but with a drop of 2% compared to the second quarter.

The lower production on a quarterly basis is mainly related to illegal operational interruption at the San Andres mine during the month of July, the company says.

Hospital Care Caledonia (HCAR3)

Hospital Care Caledonia announced that it had purchased up to 60% of the shares of Hospital Policlínica Cascavel, in Paraná, for an undisclosed amount. The unit has 130 beds, more than 340 professionals and is expanding. According to Care Caledonia, Policlínica Cascavel is a reference in the region for its highly complex medical and hospital activities.

XP (XPBR31)

With a net funding equivalent to BRL 16 billion per month – or BRL 47 billion in the third quarter of 2021, when adjusted by concentrated custody transfers – XP Inc. reached a total value of Assets Under Custody (Assets Under Custody, or AUC) of R$789 billion as of September 30th.

Funding exceeded the R$ 45 billion recorded in the second quarter of the year, reflecting a strong performance both from the network of autonomous agents and from the direct channels, the company detailed in a statement distributed to the market on the second with its operational preview for the third quarter.

The AUC grew 40% year-on-year and fell 3% compared to the second quarter, reflecting “a net inflow of R$219 billion and a market appreciation of only R$7 billion, strongly impacted by a market devaluation in the third quarter of 2021”.

