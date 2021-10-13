‘You have to play in a team that wants to win’

Diego Simeone revealed that he tried to take Messi to Atletico Madrid when the Argentine star left Barcelona

Lionel Messi on Madrid’s athletic? Coach Diego Simeone wanted to, but he couldn’t. The colchonero coach revealed that, after the departure of the Argentine star from the Barcelona, tried to take his countryman to the current champion of Laliga.

In an interview with the newspaper hello, Simeone said that he had hopes of getting the contract due to the good relationship between the striker today. PSG, with the Uruguayan Luis Suárez, with whom he lived an excellent phase at the Catalan club.

”I’ll tell you a detail. With what happened with Barcelona, ​​we called Luis (Suárez). I didn’t call Leo (Messi), but I spoke with Suárez to ask how Messi was doing, if he was in the mood or if there was a slight possibility of coming to Atlético de Madrid. We were imagining he might come,” the coach said.

However, the dream of having the Argentine star was short-lived, as the Paris Saint-Germain was very close to getting it right.

”It was something that lasted three hours, because PSG, of course, was already obsessed with this hiring,” he said.

Asked if Messi made the right choice to join the French club, Simeone said that the player, who has been voted the best in the world six times, must always be in a team prepared to win.

”If you ask me where Messi has to play, I’ll tell you that in a team that is prepared to win. He is not a player who only thinks about him, he thinks about the team”, he concluded.

