Zayla blackmails Pilar to be with Samuel · TV News

Zayla (Heslaine Vieira) will use Samuel’s (Michel Gomes) past as a bargaining chip in In Times of the Emperor. Upon discovering that the ex-fiancé answers to Jorge’s identity, the saleswoman will go after Pilar (Gabriela Medvedovski) and blackmail her. She will say that she will keep her mouth shut if the doctor ends up with the engineer on Globo’s six o’clock soap opera.

In the next chapters of the serial by Alessandro Marson and Thereza Falcão, the young woman will hear a conversation between Don Olu (Rogério Brito) and Cândida (Dani Ornellas) about the boy. Little Africa’s leaders will comment that Samuel is the man unjustly wanted by Tonico Rocha (Alexandre Nero) for the murder of their father.

Given the information, Zayla will approach the owner of the newspaper O Berro to get confirmation, and then follow behind her rival. “What I’m saying, Pilar, is that I discovered the truth! Nobody needed to tell me, no, I found out little by little, adding a little piece here, another there… But there was still one missing. Until this morning, when Tonico Rocha …” will deliver her.

The health professional will react scared: “Tonico?! What does Tonico have with that?”. The viper will say that he confronted the deputy about Jorge. “And did you tell him that?! Did you have the courage to hand Samuel over to Tonico, Zayla?!”, Pilar will question.

“I haven’t told you anything… For now. But if you don’t leave Samuel free for me, Tonico will know that Jorge, his father’s killer, whom he’s been looking for so much, is there, and goes by the name of Samuel. Samuel dos Angels”, will blackmail the villain.

The only new Globo soap opera on the air, Nos Tempos do Imperador takes place around 40 years after the events of Novo Mundo (2017). In addition to spoilers, the TV news also daily publishes the summaries of the six o’clock soap opera.

