Zé Elias points out Flamengo’s mistake in the market and sees a complicated situation for the player backstage: ‘It’s that atmosphere’

Channel commentator Disney spoke about the latest news from Flamengo during the F90 this tuesday

Zé Elias, commentator for the group’s sports channels Disney, opined this Tuesday that the Flamengo wrong when negotiating the defender natan like Red Bull Bragantino, by loan with purchase obligation, in March of this year.

The comment of the former Brazilian national team wheel was made after the disclosure that Conmebol (South American Football Confederation) suspended defender Léo Pereira for two games, which made him embezzled for Rubro-Negro in the final of Conmebol Libertadores, against palm trees, on November 27th.

Now you can watch all ESPN content live whenever and wherever you want on Star+. A new way of looking at sports. Subscribe now.

The final of Conmebol Libertadores between Palmeiras and Flamengo will be broadcast LIVE by FOX Sports is for Star+ subscribers on November 27th

During the F90 this tuesday, on ESPN Brazil, Zé Elias agreed with Felipe Facincani, who saw Léo Pereira “putting himself further and further away from Flamengo”, which, theoretically, would have opened space for Natan, had he still been in Gávea.

“In relation to Léo Pereira, there’s no need at all (in the Libertadores final). Second thing: with this type of punishment, he puts himself further and further away from Flamengo. Third: the club has a good chance of seeing someone on base to promote and be an immediate backup. Fourth situation: despite having a large cast, these deficiencies need to be increasingly exposed and replaced as soon as possible. One of them is to find a reserve defender,” said Facincani, to which Zé Elias added.

“Sending Natan to Red Bull Bragantino and staying with Léo Pereira was Flamengo’s mistake”, pointed.

With a dressing room experience, Zé also pointed out that the children’s red card received by Léo Pereira in the Libertadores semifinal, against Barcelona de Guayaquil, at Maracanã, must have been poorly received by his teammates.

In the former player’s opinion, if Léo has “self-criticism”, he will recognize that he made a silly mistake and in a key moment of the season.

Lives, original content and the best of ESPN programming! Subscribe to our YouTube channel, turn on notifications and don’t miss any videos!

“It’s bad for him (final suspension), you go into the locker room, the guys will look and there’s that atmosphere in the air. As much as the atmosphere is cool at Flamengo. If the guy has self-criticism, the guy will look and say: ‘Bitch, I screwed up’“he argued.

In addition to the punishment, Léo Pereira and Flamengo were also fined US$ 4 thousand (R$ 22,13 thousand) for the expulsion.

The amount will be automatically deducted from the television and sponsorship quotas that Rubro-Negro will receive for its participation in Libertadores.

In the current season, Léo played 25 matches for the Rio de Janeiro team, but never established himself as an absolute starter.

Flamengo players during the game against Athletico-PR Gilvan de Souza/Flemish

In the last games of the Brazilian Championship, however, the former Athletico-PR has been acting regularly and pleasing coach Renato Gaúcho.