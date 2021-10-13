Zé Roberto Guimarães vents when he asks for a sponsor for the volleyball team: “We need help” | volleyball

After the victory by three sets to zero over Sesi-Bauru, away from home, Zé Roberto, only Brazilian three-time Olympic champion, did not hide his emotion when talking about the difficulties faced to keep the volleyball team, which currently does not have a sponsor (see the video above).

– I get emotional, I got emotional during the match seeing the way the team played. We made a lot of mistakes, however, to see these girls playing this happy and happy volleyball, but with their feet on the ground, knowing the difficulties we are going through so that everything gets better. There is no lost ball, feeling the energy and the way they are communicating moves me a lot. To win this game we had to have the same focus and preparation that we had in Barueri, but I think these girls are learning at a great speed – said the coach.

1 of 2 Zé Roberto Guimarães created the volleyball project in Barueri in 2016 — Photo: Gaspar Nóbrega/Inovafoto Zé Roberto Guimarães created the volleyball project in Barueri in 2016 — Photo: Gaspar Nóbrega/Inovafoto

Current coach of the Brazilian women’s volleyball team, Zé Roberto lives a different reality at Barueri. Without a sponsor, the club experiences the most diverse problems on a daily basis. As much as he avoids talking about the subject, the coach often uses his own resources to keep alive the volleyball project he developed five years ago.

The lack of a sponsor for Zé Roberto’s team moved the fans, who make the #SponsorOBarueriVolei the most talked about subject in Brazil on a social network tonight.

I’m worried because the project has already lost five players in 2020, another five this season and we didn’t want to lose anymore, but to continue this project. It’s a source of great pride because my family, wife and daughters are so dedicated. Many people have helped and supported us. We need help and support for this beautiful project not to die — José Roberto Guimarães.

2 of 2 Fans ask for sponsorship for the volleyball team led by José Roberto Guimarães — Photo: Reproduction/Twitter Fans ask for sponsorship for the volleyball team led by José Roberto Guimarães — Photo: Reproduction/Twitter

Classified for the final, Barueri goes in search of his second title in São Paulo. Champion in 2019, the team will face the multi-champion Osasco, the greatest state champion in São Paulo with 15 achievements. The title is menis for José Roberto Guimarães, who believes in the volleyball project in Barueri as a transforming channel in the lives of many women.

– If we work well we can play on equal terms against any team. The goal is for them to play and be empowered women, but that we can give them the opportunity to be women for the world. The world is theirs, that they learn and evolve because this is the chance of their lives. That’s why I feel honored – concludes the coach.