13th salary starts payment soon for all states; how to calculate?

Payment of the 13th salary it is one of the obligations of companies to their employees. O payment is mandatory for all registered workers. in the Consolidation of Labor Laws (CLT).

The payment of the 13th salary is always scheduled for the end of the year and is usually made in two installments. The salary bonus receives the discounts from the INSS, FGTS and Income Tax (GO).

The 13th salary was instituted in Brazil in 1962. It is an extra payment, which is paid at the end of each year. The bonus corresponds to the salary of one month of work at the company. Failure to pay may result in labor claims against the company.

However, in the case of employees who have been hired during the year, they will receive the amount proportional to the months worked in the company. The rules for this benefit were not changed by the Labor Reform, so it remains mandatory.

According to Law No. 4,090/1962, after 15 days of work, all workers with a formal contract are entitled to the 13th salary. After this fortnight, the value is added as a whole month.

On the other hand, the worker with fifteen unexcused absences will have one month deducted from this extra remuneration. In case of unfair dismissal, the 13th salary will be paid upon termination of the contract.

In cases of dismissal for cause, the employee will lose the right to receive the benefit. As for workers on leave because of an accident or on account of Maternity leave, the right to the 13th salary is also guaranteed.

how much to receive from 13th salary

O calculation of 13th salary it is based on the value of the last salary received, that is, the December salary. Thus, the bonus is proportional to the number of months worked during the year. Thus, the period from January to December is always considered.

Therefore, an employee who has worked the 12 months of the year, for example, without considering other values ​​than the usual salary, will be entitled to receive a bonus that will be equal to his salary.

But in cases where the employee has not worked every month of the year, it is necessary to calculate the proportional 13th salary. To make the calculation, just divide the amount of remuneration by the 12 months of the year and multiply by the number of months worked.

Simulate how much you are entitled to receive on your 13th salary by accessing this link!

