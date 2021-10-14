4 subjects to watch on Thursday By Investing.com



© Reuters.



By Dhirendra Tripathi and Ana Julia Mezzadri

Investing.com — US stocks showed uncertainty after the Federal Reserve meeting showed that bank officials are setting a timetable for reducing bond buying as early as the middle of next month. The and showed high while the closed stable.

There are signs that inflation persists, with an increase of 0.4% in September compared to the previous month, above the 0.3% expected. Americans are paying more for food, rent and energy.

President Joe is expected to announce on Wednesday that the Port of Los Angeles will remain open 24 hours a day to alleviate the supply and logistics bottleneck that has been crippling the nation’s economy, driving up prices for everyday goods. day.

The port of LA, along with nearby Long Beach, which began operating 24/7 last month, process two-fifths of containers arriving at US ports, many of which transport goods made or assembled in China. .

Concerns about the start of the Fed’s tightening bond-buying program — though telegraphed months ago — have impacted US equities despite reports of positive results.

JPMorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:) (SA:), the largest US bank, beat estimates with record revenue in some of its capital markets areas, in addition to releasing provisions for loan losses.

Oil prices, which have soared above $80 a barrel in recent days, also came to a halt as investors worried about the effect of supply chain problems on the economic recovery, dampening demand.

In Brazil, ended the day up 1.14%, at 113,455.92 points.

Here are four things that could affect markets tomorrow:

1. Growth of the Services Sector

In a day with an empty economic agenda here, the Brazilian market will keep an eye on the data on the growth of the services sector, which will give tips on the pace of economic recovery amid the reopening after the restrictions to combat Covid-19. The index, which will be released by the IBGE at 9, is expected to record a 0.5% increase in the monthly comparison, decelerating from 1.1% in July. Year by year, the expectation is 16.3%, against 17.8% in the previous reading.

ECONOMIC CALENDAR: Check out the main events of the coming days

2. More results from banks

Bank of America Corp (NYSE:) (SA:) is expected to report third-quarter earnings per share (LPA) of $0.70, on revenues of $21.65 billion, according to analysts accompanied by Investing.com. The LPA of Citigroup Inc (NYSE:) (SA:) in the third quarter is expected to reach $1.74 on revenues of $17.06 billion. And the LPA for the third quarter of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:) (SA:) is expected to reach $0.99 on revenue of $18.22 billion.

3. Producer prices

Prices paid by companies to producers in the US are expected to increase by 0.6% month-on-month in September, compared with the 0.7% increase registered in August, according to analysts followed by the Investing.com. Year-on-year, it is expected to have risen to 8.7%, after an 8.3% jump in August. Numbers come out at 9:30 am.

4. Delta Air Lines

The actions of Delta Air Lines Inc (NYSE:) (SA:) tumbled on Wednesday after the airline warned of a fourth-quarter loss, though it managed to post its first quarterly profit since the pandemic began. The company’s CEO, Ed Bastian, blamed record oil prices for the company’s pessimism. “Although demand continues to improve, the recent increase in fuel prices will put pressure on our ability to remain profitable in the December quarter,” Bastian said in a statement.