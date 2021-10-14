5 tips to stay healthy in tough times

Last Sunday was celebrated World Mental Health Day. The matter, which was already important, has become urgent since the arrival of the coronavirus pandemic. For more than eighteen months we have been forced to deal with deprivation, literally relearning to live with restrictions and care. As if that wasn’t enough, we live in a country infested with fake news and political hatred, which fuel chaos and further challenge our sanity.

Studies and surveys have gained the media in recent months analyzing the impact that social isolation and the pandemic have had on people’s mental health around the world. The consequences are many and serious, with an increase in cases of depression and anxiety.

However, inspired by World Mental Health Day, I would like to speak today about prevention. There are some simple and very accessible attitudes that can help maintain mental health:

take care of your own body – Several religions compare the body to a temple. The association is fair because the body is the strength that supports us. Preserving it with due care is a gesture of self-love. Healthy habits such as maintaining a healthy diet, hydrated, restful sleep and physical exercise cost little or nothing and help to combat depression, anxiety and stimulate a good mood.

Avoid drug and alcohol consumption – Hundreds of researches, from the most serious and reputable institutions, have already concluded that smoking, the use of drugs and alcohol are extremely harmful to health, not only physical, but also mental. They act on the brain, compromising its functioning and can increase the risk of mood disorders, anxiety disorders and even schizophrenia. The danger is not just in the amount consumed: a few drinks already have the power to make a person more depressed the next day. A drug and alcohol user for many decades, the “black sheep” Rita Lee, in a recent interview, declared the “cheap” of being free from addictions for over 15 years. “Being straight is very crazy: you are more attentive and not procrastinate. The feeling is of the here and now”. The vast majority of Brazilian cities have support groups for addicts. Search the internet, get informed and seek help.

Valuing interpersonal relationships – The deprivation of social life as a result of the pandemic showed us how important it is to be surrounded by people who do us good. Finding support and trust in an affection network makes all the difference to our mental health.

Live the present – We spend a lot of time, energy and health worrying about the past and the future. However, there is nothing that can be done for them – let alone them for us: they only generate anxiety and frustration. If there was still any doubt, the pandemic reinforced the certainty that we only have the concreteness of the present and that we must stick to it. A useful tool is to make a list of issues that cause concern and then organize how and when to start solving them. Regardless of your religion or belief, it is good to remember the “Serenity Prayer”: “Grant me the serenity to accept the things I cannot change, the courage to change the things I can and the wisdom to discern one another .”

take time for yourself – Allowing yourself the pleasure of simple things, without guilt or anguish, is one of the greatest self-care a person can have. Watch series, watch movies, listen to music, play with your pet, take care of plants, nurture the practice of a hobby. All these activities bring a big gain to your mental health. Not having leisure time can bring sadness, anxiety or irritability.

Analice Gigliotti has a Master’s Degree in Psychiatry from Unifesp; professor at PUC-Rio; Head of the Chemical and Behavioral Dependence sector at Santa Casa do Rio de Janeiro and director of the Clif Space for Psychiatry and Chemical Dependence.