50% of those infected with covid-19 may experience health problems after the illness

posted on 10/14/2021 06:00



Physiotherapy in covid-19 patient: study shows that 20% of survivors face decreased mobility – (credit: Pierre Philippe Marcou/AFP – 4/19/21)

The long form of covid-19, in which health problems are registered even after the acute phase of the disease, can affect half of those infected with the new coronavirus, an American study shows. In the work, the researchers evaluated data from more than 250,000 patients and observed that most of those analyzed had physical and psychological health difficulties for up to six months. The researchers believe the data is alarming and emphasizes the need for healthcare systems to prepare for the large number of survivors of the new coronavirus who will need assistance with a variety of difficulties.

The authors of the study, published in the specialized journal Jama, report that, when contracting covid-19, many patients present symptoms such as tiredness, difficulty breathing, chest pain, joint pain and loss of taste or smell. Until recently, only a small group of specialists assessed the health of these individuals after recovering from the disease. “To better understand the short-term and long-term health effects of the virus, we examined worldwide studies involving unvaccinated patients who recovered from this illness,” he details.

The systematic review involved 57 articles, adding data from 250,351 infected and unvaccinated adults and children, diagnosed with covid-19 between December 2019 and March 2021. The mean age of the sample was 54 years, 56% individuals were of the sex male and 79% lived in high-income countries. Among those studied, 79% were hospitalized. The researchers looked at the health of post-covid patients for one month (short term), two to five months (intermediate), and six or more months (long term).

According to the analyses, survivors experienced a number of residual health problems associated with covid-19. Overall, one in two survivors had long-term manifestations of covid-19, and most symptoms identified remained for more than six months after the severe form of the disease. More than half of the patients reported weight loss, fatigue, fever or pain, and approximately one in five survivors experienced a decrease in mobility.

The scientists also noted that 60% of patients had chest imaging abnormalities and more than 25% had difficulty breathing. Among the cardiovascular problems identified are chest pain and palpitations. As for dermatological problems, almost 20% had hair loss or skin rashes. Psychological and cognitive complications were also noted. Nearly one in four patients reported having difficulty concentrating, and nearly one in three was diagnosed with generalized anxiety disorder.

“These findings confirm what many healthcare professionals and covid-19 survivors have claimed, but still lack robust data, that the adverse effects of the new coronavirus may last,” Penn University researcher Vernon Chinchilli said in a statement. State, USA, and one of the authors of the article. The expert says that although previous studies have assessed the prevalence of long-term symptoms of covid-19, the new research examines a larger population, with residents of different income countries. “She addressed many more symptoms. Therefore, we believe that our results are very valuable due to the available data”, he compares.

Wercley Júnior, an infectious disease specialist at Hospital Santa Lúcia, in Brasília, emphasizes that the data reflect what doctors see in clinical practice. “I experienced covid-19 intensely because I was also infected and had these late damages, such as pain and lack of attention. The same was also seen during patient care. Most individuals with the moderate form had this longer form, which is also called the chronic form. We see, mainly, people with depression problems, muscle fatigue and loss of concentration”, he says.

Overload

The mechanisms by which covid-19 causes persistent symptoms in survivors are not fully understood. According to the authors, there is a hypothesis that these problems may be caused by an overload of the immune system triggered by the virus. This would generate imbalances throughout the body, even in the nervous system, which would explain, for example, cognitive damage such as loss of concentration.

Even so, the authors state that there is a possibility that other illnesses have also influenced the observed problems. “Our work does not confirm covid-19 as the only cause of these symptoms. It is plausible that the symptoms reported by patients in some of the studies examined are due to other causes that already exist as well, but only more research will be able to clarify this issue”, says Paddy Ssentongo, assistant professor at the American University and also author of the study.

The researchers also emphasize that early intervention will be critical to improving the quality of life for those facing the long-term effects of covid-19. “The burden of health problems on pandemic survivors is enormous. Among them are mental disorders. The battle against covid-19 does not end with recovery from acute infection. Vaccination is our best ally to avoid getting sick from the new coronavirus and reduce the chance of a long covid-19”, stresses Ssentongo.

Wercley Júnior recalls the possible consequences of the disease in different areas of human relationships. “It can even damage the economy. We have people who will work with less quality, yield less, which can harm many areas of life. Therefore, it is important to take care of all these facets of the disease to avoid even more harmful damage that can arise in the long term, including even a reduction in life expectancy”, he emphasizes.

Protective use of aspirin under review

Aspirin should not be taken regularly by people at high risk for cardiovascular problems—obese and hypertensive, for example—to prevent a heart attack and stroke. That’s what members of the US Preventive Services Task Force, an independent government agency, advocate. The expert group reviewed more recent medical data on the preventive approach and concluded that its adoption should be scaled down, as there is growing evidence that the possibility of serious side effects outweighing the benefits.

“The main message we want to get across is that if you don’t have a history of heart attack and stroke, you shouldn’t start taking aspirin just because you’ve reached a certain age,” emphasizes Chien-Wen Tseng, one of the force members, in a statement. -assignment. The proposal was presented during a panel of medical guidelines and will be discussed in a public consultation, when other scientists and physicians will be able to present data on the issue. At the end, the topic will be taken to a vote on the adoption of a new protocol in the country.

The analysis showed that daily intake of the drug in low doses (about 80mg) to prevent complications such as heart attacks and strokes generates a “small benefit” for people aged between 40 and 59 years and at high cardiac risk. For people over 60, the analysis showed that the harm that aspirin can do “outweighs the benefit.”

Experts emphasize that the new guidance would not work for people who have already had heart problems and have the drug as part of standard care. “We don’t recommend that anyone stop taking it without consulting a doctor, and definitely not (stop) if you’ve already had a heart attack or stroke,” added Tseng.

Aspirin is one of the drugs used to thin the blood and prevent blood clots from forming. There is, however, the possibility that the drug may trigger bleeding, a problem that can be fatal for the elderly. Therefore, the task force will also work to discourage older adults from starting treatment with low-dose medication with the aim of using it as a preventive approach.