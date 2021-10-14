7th installment of emergency aid starts to be paid soon; see calendar

Payments for the 7th installment of emergency aid begin in October. Benefit has two different schedules.
Soon, the federal government will do the payment of the 7th installment of emergency assistance. The transfers are for those who are part of the Bolsa Família group and other beneficiaries (linked to CadÚnico and citizens who received emergency aid in December last year).
The amounts of the emergency aid installments are: R$375 for female heads of single-parent families, R$150 for those who live alone and R$250 for other beneficiaries. In the case of those enrolled in Bolsa Família, the most advantageous amount between the emergency aid and the program in question is being transferred.
7th installment of emergency aid for Bolsa Família
Bolsa Família payments follow the final digit of the Social Identification Number (NIS). Look:
|NIS final number
|Payment dates
|NIS 1
|October 18, 2021
|NIS 2
|October 19, 2021
|NIS 3
|October 20, 2021
|NIS 4
|October 21, 2021
|NIS 5
|October 22, 2021
|NIS 6
|October 25, 2021
|NIS 7
|October 26, 2021
|NIS 8
|October 27, 2021
|NIS 9
|October 28, 2021
|NIS 0
|October 29, 2021
Emergency aid calendar: 7th installment for others
Check the schedule of payments and withdrawals for other beneficiaries of emergency aid, noting that the transfers follow the date of birth of the subscribers:
|Birthday month
|deposit date
|withdrawal date
|January
|10/20
|11/1
|February
|10/21
|11/3
|March
|10/22
|11/04
|April
|10/23
|11/5
|May
|10/23
|11/09
|June
|10/26
|11/10
|July
|10/27
|11/11
|August
|10/28
|11/12
|September
|10/29
|11/16
|October
|10/30
|11/17
|November
|10/30
|11/18
|December
|10/31
|11/19
Payments at Cash Have
Emergency aid payments are made through the Caixa Tem app (available for Android and iOS). The tool was developed by Caixa Econômica Federal and offers the user the opportunity to move money in a simple, free and online way through digital social accounts.
It is worth remembering that it is possible, through Caixa Tem, for the beneficiary of emergency aid to make transfers, Pix, withdrawals, purchases and bill payments online. In addition, loans and virtual debit card are also available.