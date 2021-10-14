7th installment of emergency aid starts to be paid soon; see calendar

Payments for the 7th installment of emergency aid begin in October. Benefit has two different schedules.

Soon, the federal government will do the payment of the 7th installment of emergency assistance. The transfers are for those who are part of the Bolsa Família group and other beneficiaries (linked to CadÚnico and citizens who received emergency aid in December last year).

The amounts of the emergency aid installments are: R$375 for female heads of single-parent families, R$150 for those who live alone and R$250 for other beneficiaries. In the case of those enrolled in Bolsa Família, the most advantageous amount between the emergency aid and the program in question is being transferred.

7th installment of emergency aid for Bolsa Família

Bolsa Família payments follow the final digit of the Social Identification Number (NIS). Look:

NIS final number Payment dates NIS 1 October 18, 2021 NIS 2 October 19, 2021 NIS 3 October 20, 2021 NIS 4 October 21, 2021 NIS 5 October 22, 2021 NIS 6 October 25, 2021 NIS 7 October 26, 2021 NIS 8 October 27, 2021 NIS 9 October 28, 2021 NIS 0 October 29, 2021

Emergency aid calendar: 7th installment for others

Check the schedule of payments and withdrawals for other beneficiaries of emergency aid, noting that the transfers follow the date of birth of the subscribers:

Birthday month deposit date withdrawal date January 10/20 11/1 February 10/21 11/3 March 10/22 11/04 April 10/23 11/5 May 10/23 11/09 June 10/26 11/10 July 10/27 11/11 August 10/28 11/12 September 10/29 11/16 October 10/30 11/17 November 10/30 11/18 December 10/31 11/19

Payments at Cash Have

Emergency aid payments are made through the Caixa Tem app (available for Android and iOS). The tool was developed by Caixa Econômica Federal and offers the user the opportunity to move money in a simple, free and online way through digital social accounts.

It is worth remembering that it is possible, through Caixa Tem, for the beneficiary of emergency aid to make transfers, Pix, withdrawals, purchases and bill payments online. In addition, loans and virtual debit card are also available.