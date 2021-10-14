Abel can go back to improvising on the side of Palmeiras against Inter

In the match against Red Bull Bragantino, Abel Ferreira had to move Kuscevic to the right flank of Palmeiras. Against Internacional, this Sunday, at 4 pm, at Allianz Parque, the coach may have to improvise again.

Gabriel Menino, who had been used on the side in recent games, was replaced with pain in his left ankle in the match against Bahia. The player will be evaluated by the medical department in the re-presentation of Verdão, but has great chances of becoming an embezzler for Sunday’s duel.

Marcos Rocha, who is recovering from an injury to his right thigh, and Mayke, who recently underwent surgery on his right knee, are still under the care of the medical department and have not even started the transition to the field.

Against RB Bragantino, Abel’s option was to climb a line of four in defense, with Kuscevic on the wing. In specific moments of the season, Breno Lopes has already acted as a wing, in a system of three defenders.

After Menino left Bahia, the Portuguese coach chose to move Ron to the side. The striker was even praised by Abel at the press conference after the match.

At the moment, Palmeiras is in fifth place in the Brazilian Championship, with 40 points added, being surpassed by Red Bull Bragantino and Fortaleza in the last round.