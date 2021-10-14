President of Palmeiras granted an exclusive interview to ESPN Brazil this Wednesday and spoke about the work of coach Abel Ferreira

In an exclusive interview with ESPN Brazil this Wednesday, the president of the palm trees, Maurício Galiotte, assured that coach Abel Ferreira ends 2021 at the helm of the alviverde team.

The commander has a contract with the Palestinian team until December 2022, and, according to Galiotte, will complete the 2021 season and then be re-evaluated by the board of Leila Pereira, future president of Verdão.

“Abel Ferreira ends the year with us with absolute certainty“, said the leader.

“Then, at the end of the year, there will be a transition of power with Leila and they will have to be aligned, but by the end of this year he will definitely stay“, he added.

About the recent declines in performance of Palmeiras in the Brazilian championship, which took place after the rankings in the quarterfinals and semifinals of the Libertadores Conmebol, Galiotte stated that results like this “are part”.

The top hat argued that the decisive matches of the continental competition generate a great load of stress, which ends up wearing the group both psychologically and physically for the following commitments.

“These are moments of great stress, which require dedication and a very high frequency. This, at some point, ends up spilling over into other games. It is normal in football that these fluctuations occur after decisive games“, pointed out.

“We have a very strong group internally, both among young people and among the more experienced, but it is normal for this to occur after this load of stress due to the need to always have the result“, analyzed.

The leader stressed that he has been trying to convey “tranquility” and “confidence” to the alviverde squad, but recalled that the marathon of decisive games played by Palmeiras since 2020 takes a toll on the squad in several aspects.

“We were in eight decisive moments this year alone. Undoubtedly, this generates enormous emotional wear, which also affects the physical issue of the athletes,” he stated.

“Plus there’s the insane schedule, too many games in a row. Palmeiras is one of the teams that played the most in the world in recent years“he added.

Finally, Galiotte said that the main goal before the Libertadores final, on November 27, against the Flamengo, is to resume the good performance in the Brazilian Championship.

He considers that the chances of a title are difficult, as the Atlético-MG has a large advantage in 1st position, but sees Verdão finishing in the G-4 as an obligation.

“We have to recover as soon as possible the good performance in the Brasileirão, because our goal is to be in the G-4. We will always fight for titles and we don’t prioritize competitions, but we know that the title is farther away, especially after the start of Atlético-MG , but being inside the G-4 is an obligation of Palmeiras“, stressed.

“Internally, we are making a diagnosis of everything that is happening and considering all the variables, ranging from physical fatigue to refereeing and injuries. But, at this moment, the function of the board is to shield and provide peace of mind, just as Abel comes doing in his press conferences,” he continued.

“We have absolute confidence in the work of Abel and the technical committee“, finished.