About 150 million Brazilians were victims of the phishing scam in 2021, estimates Psafe | Economy

This type of crime has been increasingly targeted at company employees and its greatest risk is data leakageInternet

Published 10/13/2021 2:59 PM

The dfndr lab, PSafe’s specialized cybersecurity laboratory, projected that the total number of victims of the phishing scam would be over 150 million Brazilians, in 2021 alone. The data, which uses the population of Android system users in Brazil as a base, it is alarming, especially for companies, as this type of attack has as its biggest targets the employees of the companies and its biggest risk is data leakage. In summary, phishing are virtual scams that seek to deceive victims, with fake websites and applications impersonating famous companies or people, keeping the same characteristics as the original ones, with small changes, such as changing a letter in the URL. They are intended to lure the user into confidential information and often offer false promotions, giveaways or even an upgrade request.

Marco DeMello, CEO of PSafe, warns that phishing can come in a variety of ways: “The most common forms of dissemination are SMS, email, messaging apps, fake update requests or fake social networking pages. The victim simply clicks on a malicious link or enters their data on a fake page to have their data compromised. These are not very sophisticated scams most of the time, but they still make millions of victims.”

According to the CEO, fake promotions correspond to 46% of the most detected scams in 2021: “False promotions are the most detected topic in Brazil this year, corresponding to 46% of the total detected phishings, which would be equivalent to about 65 millions of victims in the country. In second place come the bank scams, which represent 12.45%, corresponding to approximately 18 million victims”. What are the possible losses? As a result, victims can have their personal data and account access stolen by cybercriminals, which can lead to financial losses and leaks of sensitive information. Some phishings even trick the victim into sharing malicious links, with the promise that by sending this link to others, he will receive some benefit or reward. In this way, the scammers make the victim a vector for spreading the coup. According to dfndr lab, one of the main risks of phishing is to make equipment vulnerable to attacks, which is why these links have been directed mainly to companies and their employees, due to the high profit potential that the commercialization of corporate data on the dark Internet represents for criminals. But how to protect yourself? Marco DeMello explains that these crimes are increasingly frequent and hackers use Artificial Intelligence (AI) to carry out their attacks. Therefore, methods such as the antivirus end up not blocking these threats, as they do not perform the behavioral analysis of malicious links.

“Through AI it is no longer necessary to entrust the security of your data entirely to a human technician, which brings a lot of privacy to navigation and corporate data. The most advanced phishing blocking tools today identify, without any human interaction, scams in real time, being able to anticipate attacks and predict dangerous behavior. With an AI-based cybersecurity solution, malicious links can be blocked even before they compromise the user’s data,” he explains.

Based on AI, PSafe’s dfndr enterprise solution is able to identify and block any threat in seconds. As a result, it is the only solution that offers protection against all the major causes of data leaks. The solution also makes available, free of charge, the data verifier, which identifies, in seconds, if employees have already had logins and passwords leaked. How to detect and prevent phishing scams? The dfndr lab experts list a number of essential tips to avoid falling into malicious link scams. Check out: 1 – Keep a security solution installed on all your devices. dfndr enterprise provides real-time protection against the top attacks causing data leaks. To activate for a free trial (https://bit.ly/3ABhnML). 2 – Avoid clicking on links from unknown sources, especially those shared via messaging apps and social networks; 3 – Make it a habit to doubt the information shared on the internet, especially when it comes to supposed promotions, gifts, discounts or even job promises. And never report sensitive data on links of questionable origin.

4 – Always try to confirm the veracity of information on the brands’ official pages and websites;

5 – When in doubt, you can always test if a link is trustworthy, free of charge, on the dfndr lab website. https://www.psafe.com/dfndr-lab/pt-br/.