Adele Announces Release Date for New Album ’30’

To the delight of fans, Adele revealed the date when the new album “30” will be available to the public: November 19th.

“I finally felt ready to share this album,” she wrote on social media.

Adele releases the release date of the new album Image: Reproduction/Twitter

I certainly wasn’t anywhere near where I thought I would be when I started it nearly three years ago. Quite the opposite, actually. I rely on routine and consistency to feel safe, always. And yet there I was with knowledge — and willingness, throwing myself into a maze of utter mess and inner turmoil, continued Adele.

In a recent live, the artist spoke that the new album would be about divorce.

I have learned a lot about the truths about myself along the way. I dropped a lot of layers, but I also covered myself with new ones. I genuinely discovered helpful and healthy mindsets to deal with and felt like I finally found myself again. I have been painstakingly rebuilding my home and my heart since I started writing the narrative for this record. Home is where your heart is, finished.

Adele’s new album

She’s back! Adele today announced the release of the single “Easy On Me” for the next 15th. Thus, the singer returns to the music world after six years of the release of her last album, “25”.

The news was released by herself on social media with a teaser. Adele appears in a car putting on a tape to play the stereo.