Adele Announces Release Date for New Album ’30’

To the delight of fans, Adele revealed the date when the new album “30” will be available to the public: November 19th.

“I finally felt ready to share this album,” she wrote on social media.

I certainly wasn’t anywhere near where I thought I would be when I started it nearly three years ago. Quite the opposite, actually. I rely on routine and consistency to feel safe, always. And yet there I was with knowledge — and willingness, throwing myself into a maze of utter mess and inner turmoil, continued Adele.

In a recent live, the artist spoke that the new album would be about divorce.

I have learned a lot about the truths about myself along the way. I dropped a lot of layers, but I also covered myself with new ones. I genuinely discovered helpful and healthy mindsets to deal with and felt like I finally found myself again. I have been painstakingly rebuilding my home and my heart since I started writing the narrative for this record. Home is where your heart is, finished.

Adele’s new album

She’s back! Adele today announced the release of the single “Easy On Me” for the next 15th. Thus, the singer returns to the music world after six years of the release of her last album, “25”.

The news was released by herself on social media with a teaser. Adele appears in a car putting on a tape to play the stereo.

However, the singer did not speak of a new album. Over the weekend, his official account and website profiles changed the design to blue, which brings more speculation for new work.

Theories gained more emotions with banners with the number “30” being displayed in some cities around the world. Fans soon insinuated that it would be Adele’s action, as her latest works were named with numbers — “19”, “21” and “25”.

Adele’s latest album had hits such as “Hello”, “Send My Love (To Your New Lover)” and “When We Were Young”.

It is also where the polemic “Million Years Ago” is found, in which Toninho Geraes, author of “Mulheres”, a 1995 hit in the voice of Martinho da Vila, accuses Adele of plagiarism.

In 2017, Adele won the top three Grammy categories with “25”: Best Song and Recording with “Hello” and Album of the Year.

Already on her debut with “19” in 2008, the singer broke the record for album sales in the United States in one week and sold about 23 million copies in total, according to Sky News.

The supposed new album will be her first since she split from her husband Simon Konecki in 2019. Adele was 30 at the time.