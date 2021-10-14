Adele confirms album “30” for November 19

This Wednesday (13) Adele confirmed what everyone was waiting for! The album “30”, the fourth of his career, will be released on November 19th. The first single, “Easy On Me“, is scheduled to leave this Friday (10/15);

For the ad, Adele wrote an open letter to explain what the album means to her. The singer says that composing was a way to recover from one of the most difficult moments in her life – divorce.

“30

I certainly wasn’t even close to where I expected to be when I started creating this album almost 3 years ago. Quite the opposite, actually. I rely on routine and consistency to feel safe, I always did. And yet here I was consciously – even willingly, throwing myself into a maze of utter confusion and inner turmoil!

I learned many inescapable truths about myself along the way. I dropped a lot of layers, but I also got involved in new ones. I’ve found genuinely helpful and healthy mindsets to lead and feel like I’ve finally found my feelings again. I would say that I have never felt so much at peace in my life.

And so, I’m ready to finally release this album.

It was my all or nothing during the most turbulent period of my life. When I was writing, this was my friend who came with a bottle of wine and food to cheer me up. My wise friend who always gives the best advice. Not forgetting the one who’s wild and says ‘it’s your Saturn that’s back, girls fuck you, you only live once.’ The friend who stayed up all night and just held my hand while I cried relentlessly without knowing why. The ‘get up’ friend who would pick me up and take me somewhere I said I didn’t want to go but just wanted to get me out of the house for some vitamin D. That friend who sneaked in and left one magazine with a face mask and some bath salts to make me feel loved, while inadvertently reminding me not only what month it really was, but that I should probably exercise some self-care!

And then that friend that no matter what happens, checked me in even though I stopped checking with them because I was so consumed by my own pain. I’ve painstakingly rebuilt my house and my heart since then and this album chronicles that.

Home is where the heart is”.