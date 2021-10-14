After A Fazenda 13, Liziane assumes an affair with ex-BBB Antonela

After being the first eliminated from A Fazenda 13, Liziane Gutierrez decided to give her love life a boost and now lives a romance with ex-BBB Antonela Avellaneda. “We’ve known each other for centuries, we met and it happened. After that, we plan to travel to Rio together and let’s see what happens. We are ‘getting to know each other’ and the only thing I can say is that I already miss you”, detailed the influencer to the UOL.

Open bisexual, Liziane also says that she talked to Antonela before taking the “affair”, especially to not generate any discomfort for the model. “I’ve never fooled anyone who discovered me as a bisexual. I still want to get back together with my ex one day, but I don’t see any problems with being with a woman for now. With Antonela it ended up happening, and now we’ll see what happens,” he added.

Asked about possible criticism, she says that she already knows that many will say it is “media”, but that she is prepared. “The funniest thing is dealing with hypocrisy, right? If it were a man and a woman, ok, but because it’s two women, they’ll say we’re doing this to show up. I’ve already talked about the reality show that I discovered bi. bothers me,” he explains.

For those who don’t remember, Antonela was involved in a controversy with Pyong Lee during her participation in “Island Record”, and was even accused of being the pivot of her separation with Sammy. In August, the blonde announced her split with manager Tati Fdez after suffering many attacks on the web.