After a series of executions, Paraguay announces an operation on the border with Brazil in partnership with the PF | Mato Grosso do Sul

Paraguayan Interior Minister Arnaldo Giuzzio Benítez announced this Wednesday (13) the installation of a “joint command” between the Federal Police of Brazil and the Paraguayan security forces. The objective is to operate in the border region, between Ponta Porã, a Brazilian city located in Mato Grosso do Sul, and Pedro Juan Caballero, a city in the neighboring country.

As stated by Benítez, the agreement with the Brazilian Federal Police allows for the installation of a so-called “command”, whose main objective will be the exchange of information between the countries’ police, military and intelligence authorities.

The PF, sought by the g1, said that an agreement between the organization and Paraguay was signed in July. The actions will be carried out together, according to the advice of the Federal Police.

After a series of executions in cities near the border between Brazil and Paraguay, the operation is expected to concentrate public security forces in the department of Amambay (Paraguayan state), specifically in the municipalities of Pedro Juan Caballero and Capitán Bado.

In less than a week, six people died in the border region. Both the Paraguayan and Brazilian police reinforced local security.

During the announcement, the minister said that, with the installation of the work scheme, several professionals from the following Paraguayan security forces were incorporated: Joint Task Force (FTC), National Anti-Drug Secretariat (SENAD) and tactical forces of the National Police, such as the Special Police Operations Force (FOPE) and the Air Force.

No details were given of what will be the responsibility of the Brazilian part of the operation, in charge of the PF. O g1 awaits response from the agency.

Seven people were executed in recent days in the border region between Brazil and Paraguay. Among the victims are:

One person died, still unidentified, this Wednesday morning (13), in Capitán Bado, a municipality neighboring Coronel Sapucaia, a city in Mato Grosso do Sul;

Hugo Ronaldo Acosta, 32, a Paraguayan police officer, executed on Tuesday (12).

Haylee Carolina Acevedo Yunis, 21, daughter of Ronald Acevedo, governor of the state of Amambay, Paraguay, executed on Saturday (9);

Omar Vicente Álvarez Grance, 32 years old. Known as “Bebeto”, he was hit by 31 shots, on Saturday (9);

Kaline Reinoso de Oliveira, 22 years old. Born in Dourados, she was killed with 14 shots, on Saturday (9);

Rhamye Jamilly Borges de Oliveira, aged 18, killed by 10 shots, Saturday (9);

Farid Charbell Badaoui Afif, 37, councilor of Ponta Porã, a city in the south of Mato Grosso that neighbors the Paraguayan Pedro Juan Caballero, who died on Friday (8). See the video above.

Paraguayan and Brazilian police are investigating the crimes.