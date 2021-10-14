After a wavering campaign at the Brazilian Nationals, Crespo leaves the technical command of São Paulo

Hernán Crespo is no longer the coach of the São Paulo. According to the club, the decision was taken in “a joint agreement” with the Argentine coach.

In addition to Crespo, all its coaching staff leaves the club, such as Juan Branda (assistant coach), Alejandro Kohan and Gustavo Sato (physical coaches), Gustavo Nepote (goalkeeper coach) and Tobías Kohan (performance analyst).

Crespo had a good start in Tricolor, leading the team to the title of São Paulo and taking the club out of a “queue” of almost nine years without a trophy. In all, there were 53 matches, with 24 victories, 19 draws and ten defeats, an improvement of 57.23% of the points.

São Paulo will now go looking for a new coach to dispute the final stretch of the Brasileirão. The Tricolor Paulista is in 13th place, with 30 points.

Crespo’s trajectory in São Paulo

Crespo arrived in São Paulo at the start of the 2021 season, after winning the Copa Sudamericana title with Argentina’s modest Defensa y Justicia. The coach’s start was good, with the team quickly assimilating his game ideas, which resulted in a good campaign in Paulistão, with the right to the title over rival Palmeiras.

In Libertadores, Tricolor had a safe group stage, qualifying without major problems. The team eliminated Racing in the round of 16 with authority, but fell to the same Palmeiras in the quarterfinals. In the Copa do Brasil, São Paulo also fell to Fortaleza in the quarterfinals, losing overwhelmingly at Arena Castelão.

São Paulo’s Brasileirão was not good. The team failed to repeat the level of performance of Paulistão and was leaving precious points along the way. Crespo leaves the team with a campaign of 25 games, six wins, 12 draws and seven defeats in the main national tournament.

