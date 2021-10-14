After Doria determines mandatory return, department says that only 24% of state schools are able to receive 100% of students | education

The State Department of Education of São Paulo admitted to the g1 on Wednesday (13) that only 1,251 of 5,130 state schools are currently able to receive 100% of students for on-site classes without shifting classes, which represents just under a quarter (24%) of the total.

On Wednesday, the government of São Paulo determined the mandatory return for all students in the state starting next Monday (18) in the state network. The requirement also applies to private schools, but they will have deadlines set by the Board of Education to adapt.

In practice, however, the measure can only be fulfilled in units that have the physical structure to maintain a distance of at least 1 meter between students. The rule will, in fact, from November, when the distance between the portfolios will no longer be required.

“The Department of Education of the State of São Paulo (Seduc-SP) reports that 1,251 are able to receive 100% of students without rotation. The folder emphasizes that probable cases of servers, employees and students are monitored through SIMED (System Information and Monitoring of Education for COVID-19) of Seduc-SP, which has the data periodically updated”, said the folder in a note.

Earlier during a press conference, the state secretary of Education, Rossieli Soares, stated that the distance should still be maintained until November 3rd.

“We started with mandatory students on Monday. The Council will deliberate on the deadline for private schools. There will be a deadline in which the private school will be able to adapt to the rule. For municipal networks, the rule must be observed. of each council,” said the secretary.

According to the secretary, students can only stop attending schools upon presentation of a medical justification, or those who are part of the defined exceptions group:

Pregnant and postpartum women

Comorbidities aged 12 and over who have not completed the vaccination course against Covid

Children under 12 who belong to risk groups for Covid and/or more fragile health conditions

In August, the state administration had already reduced the distance between the portfolios from 1.5 meters to 1 meter.

O mask use by students and staff remains mandatory. for everyone, as well as the use of alcohol gel in schools and personal protective equipment by teachers and other employees.

In early August, the state government allowed the return to classroom classes with 100% occupancy, respecting sanitary protocols, which in some units required shifts of groups.

Despite the authorization, sending the student to the classroom was optional for parents.. At the time, city halls also had autonomy to define dates and opening rules.

As for suspected cases, the Secretariat stated that the “bubbles” of people in contact will continue to be suspended from in-person classes.

“Servers, employees and students are monitored through the Education Information and Monitoring System for Covid-19 of the Secretariat and when there is a probable or suspicious diagnosis in the school environment, the contacts are identified, the person is isolated and guided to seek care in the health network. It is the doctor who determines, according to assessment, the period of leave and the indication and treatment that should be followed.

Contacting students, in turn, are removed from the classroom and monitor class activities through the Media Center, without prejudice to learning. In the case of civil servants and employees, they are also oriented towards medical follow-up, which will determine the removal and treatment”, says the note.

The Union of Official Education Teachers of the State of São Paulo (Apeoesp) considered the measure unnecessary, unreasonable and dangerous.

In the assessment of Apeopesp, schools are unable to comply with security protocols against Covid.

The union also claims that in several institutions there are no cleaning workers to guarantee the hygiene of the units.

The United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (Unesco) said it supports the return of 100% face-to-face and compulsory education in schools.

Unesco has no doubts that this is the time to reopen schools, especially considering the damages of distance learning to learning.

“Nothing replaces face-to-face teaching and we know that many students and families had problems with connectivity and equipment for hybrid teaching. Vulnerable populations are unable to buy data packages and the support was not sufficiently well structured in Brazil, despite the effort Unesco has been warning about the catastrophe that distance learning can cause in learning, with very significant educational losses, including in the cognitive process,” said Marlova Noleto, director and representative of Unesco in Brazil.

Vaccination in the state of SP

This Monday (11), the state of SP reached more than 80% of the adult population with a complete vaccination schedule.

According to data from the Vacinometer updated until 6:42 pm this Wednesday (13), 67.1 million doses were applied in the state, which represents:

99.43% of the adult population with one dose

80.95% of the adult population with a complete vaccination schedule

82.84% of the total population with one dose

62.08% of the total population with a complete vaccination schedule

In September last year, the state resumed classroom classes during the pandemic, but maintained a limiting percentage of 35% of students enrolled per day.

During the emergency phase, in March of this year, the institutions were only open to care for children in a situation of greater vulnerability and to offer lunch.

In April, schools were freed to receive students again, as long as the maximum capacity was maintained at 35%.

Students sit in separate desks at the Thomaz Rodrigues Alckmin State School, in the Itaim Paulista neighborhood, on the east side of the city of São Paulo