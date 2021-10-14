Alberto Valentim laments Athletico’s silly mistakes and charges: “Players could give more” | athletico-pr

The coach of Athletico, Alberto Valentim, recognized the performance below the average, lamented the silly mistakes and placed the tie with Chapecoense in the players’ account. According to him, “the players could give more for their quality and for the way they were acting before”.

It was below what we wanted. We can’t turn many plays into submissions. Afterwards, we ended up taking the goal. The team did not come back well in the second half. Players could give more for their quality and for the way they were acting before. We missed some silly balls, even giving them opportunities (from Chapecoense). — Alberto Valentim, coach of Athletic

With the result, Athletico parks in eighth place, now with 34 points. Hurricane – which had already tied with Chape in the first round – accumulates four lost points for the flashlight.

– Our behavior cannot change regardless of the opponent’s rating. Just to remember that Atlético Mineiro, which is the leader, came here and drew. You have to be very attentive. If you do not enter mentally ready for all adversity, you will have difficulty regardless of where the team is in the classification – completed the red-black commander.

Athletico’s next challenge will be against Fluminense, at 4 pm on Sunday, at Arena da Baixada, for the 27th round. The coaching staff should spare some (or several) holders from keeping an eye on the duel with Flamengo, for the first leg of the semifinals of the Copa do Brasil.

Attacking midfielder Nikão is sure to embezzle against Flu. He is suspended for the third yellow card.

Athletico-PR’s upcoming games