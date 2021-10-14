Alcolumbre cites ‘aggressions of all kinds’ and denies ‘exchange of favors’ for André Mendonça’s hearing | Policy

The president of the Constitution and Justice Committee (CCJ) of the Senate, Davi Alcolumbre (DEM-AP), released a statement on Wednesday (13) in which he said he was suffering “aggressions of all kinds” due to the delay in establishing the nomination from André Mendonça to the Federal Supreme Court (STF).

“I have suffered attacks of all kinds. They attack my religion, accuse me of religious intolerance, attack my family, accuse me of fanciful personal interests. They want to transform the legitimate autonomy of the CCJ president into a political act and a religious war,” says the text.

In the statement (full below), Alcolumbre does not name Mendonça or President Jair Bolsonaro – author of the nomination – but says he never practiced “exchanging favors with anyone.”

“I have never conditioned or subordinated the exercise of the mandate to any exchange of political favors with anyone. It is important to clarify that the Constitution establishes the appointment of the Minister of the Federal Supreme Court not as a unilateral and imposing act by the Chief Executive, but as a complex act, with the effective and necessary participation of the Federal Senate”, declares Alcolumbre.

The appointment of André Mendonça to the position was formalized by Bolsonaro on June 13, the day after Minister Marco Aurélio Mello retired. The next step of this nomination is, precisely, the meeting of Mendonça in the CCJ of the Senate – which, after three months, it hasn’t even been scheduled.

In the text, Alcolumbre says that the Legislative’s priority at the moment, in his view, is to deal with economic issues such as job creation and the search for solutions to inflation.

“The Federal Senate’s Constitution, Justice and Citizenship Committee is currently processing about 1,748 matters, all of enormous relevance to Brazilian society. The priority of the Legislative Power, at the moment, must be the resumption of growth, the generation of jobs and the finding solutions for the rise in prices that erode the income of Brazilians,” says the note.

Alcolumbre, who is Jewish, says he has been accused of “religious intolerance” and that his family has been the target of attacks. At the bottom of the note, he states that he will not accept being “threatened, intimidated, harassed or blackmailed with the endorsement or with any participation whatsoever”.

Former Minister of Justice and Advocacy-General of the Union (AGU) André Mendonça is an evangelical pastor. In 2019, Bolsonaro even said in an interview that he intended to nominate a “terribly evangelical” minister to compose the STF plenary.

At the beginning of the Senate session this Wednesday, Esperidião Amin (PP-SC) demanded a position from the Senate presidency in relation to André Mendonça’s hearing.

Amin presented a point of order, requesting or that the appointment be processed urgently at the CCJ, with the consequent scheduling; or that the nomination be analyzed directly by the plenary of the Senate.

“I think it is an abuse of power to exercise the presidency of a commission and simply transgress the regiment. I don’t want to reach the consequence of that. It is to avoid this malaise that displeases the entire nation. In my opinion, it offends the republican principle. . I make this appeal to Your Excellency,” protested Amin.

Rodrigo Pacheco (DEM-MG) said he will analyze Amin’s request to present a “reasoned decision”. The Senate president, however, has not said when he will respond to the point of order.

“This presidency is seeking in the best and fastest way possible the solution to this impasse, the solution to this pending issue,” said Pacheco.

Alessandro Vieira (Cidadania-SE) and Alvaro Dias (Pode-PR) also demanded a position from the president of the Senate.

Mendonça’s nomination was already the subject of an argument between Vieira and Alcolumbre during a CCJ meeting last month. At the time, Alessandro Vieira questioned whether there was a “republican reason” for the delay in scheduling the meeting.

“You don’t have the ability to take that microphone, senator, and say what your reason is for not scheduling a hearing,” said the Cidadania congressman.

Alcolumbre replied that his “patience is unlimited”. Vieira, then, replied: “I hope the shame is too.” The president of the CCJ demanded respect and said that Vieira started to use “phrases of effect” with the proximity of presidential elections in 2022.

Read below the full communiqué released by Davi Alcolumbre:

The defense of democracy, independence and harmony between institutions and, above all, the Constitution has always guided my political position. Several times I stood against those who sought a democratic rupture, disrespecting the constituted powers, the freedom of the press and democracy itself in order to create political crises that would impede the country’s governability.

I have never made the exercise of the mandate subject to any exchange of political favors with anyone. It is important to clarify that the Constitution establishes the appointment of the Minister of the Federal Supreme Court not as a unilateral and imposing act by the Chief Executive, but as a complex act, with the effective and necessary participation of the Federal Senate. I emphasize that this rule exists even for other positions and has been respected and followed exactly as provided for in our Constitution.

In a recent decision, the Supreme Court recognized the regularity of our performance in the Committee on Constitution, Justice and Citizenship (CCJ) and reaffirmed the prerogative of the presidents of the permanent committees of the Senate to define the agenda of the sessions, being an internal corporis matter, insusceptible of interference, in view of the principle of separation and harmony of powers. The highest court in the country ratified the autonomy of the Federal Senate to define the agenda.

Today, the Federal Senate’s Constitution, Justice and Citizenship Committee is dealing with about 1,748 matters, all of enormous relevance to Brazilian society. The priority of the Legislative Power, at the moment, must be the resumption of growth, the generation of jobs and finding solutions for the rise in prices that erode the income of Brazilians.

I have suffered attacks of all kinds. They attack my religion, they accuse me of religious intolerance, they attack my family, they accuse me of fanciful personal interests. They want to transform the legitimate autonomy of the president of the CCJ into a political act and a religious war.

I reaffirm that I will not accept being threatened, intimidated, harassed or blackmailed with the endorsement or participation of anyone.