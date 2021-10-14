Alcolumbre does not guarantee a meeting with Bolsonaro

Senator Davi Alcolumbre (DEM-AP) backed off and told interlocutors, earlier this Wednesday night (13/10), that he considers not attending the meeting with President Jair Bolsonaro, scheduled by senator Flávio Bolsonaro (no party- RJ) for this Thursday (10/14).

As the column anticipated earlier, at lunch with Alcolumbre on Monday (11/10), the eldest son of the president of the Republic promised that he would make a meeting between his colleague and his father feasible. The DEM senator from Amapá signaled that he would accept the conversation.

According to Alcolumbre’s interlocutors, his disposition would have changed on Wednesday, after the president accused the senator of “acting outside the four lines of the Constitution”, for not marking André Mendonça’s hearing in the Senate’s Committee on Constitution and Justice (CCJ).

The column found that Flávio intended to look for Alcolumbre again to try to keep his colleague’s meeting with his father. Other evangelical parliamentarians who have a good relationship with the senator from Amapá also took the field to avoid canceling the meeting.