Alfa Romeo reveals Giovinazzi’s disobedience at Turkish GP

IS IT POSSIBLE TO HAVE BRAZILIAN IDOLS IN MOTOR SPORTS? | TURN BR #30

Antonio Giovinazzi disobeyed an Alfa Romeo order at the Turkish Formula 1 GP. The team’s track engineering director, Xevi Pujolar revealed that the Italian ignored the command to reverse positions with Kimi Räikkönen at Istanbul Park.

In the manager’s view, Giovinazzi’s action “was not ideal”, since Alfa Romeo saw the Finn with more rhythm in the dispute. Antonio finished the race in 11th place, with Räikkönen in 12th.

▶️ Subscribe to the two GRAND PRIZE YouTube channels: GP | GP2

Antonio Giovinazzi did not respond to Alfa Romeo’s request in Turkey (Photo: Disclosure)

Follow the Grand Prix on Twitter and on Instagram!

“We asked them to switch positions, but at that point Antonio started to pick up the pace and decided he wanted to stay ahead,” said Xevi Pujolar, engineering director. “For the team, it was not an ideal decision”, he continued.

“I didn’t understand why we couldn’t change positions, taking into account that at the end of the race, we could have restored them according to the situation we had”, he commented. “For us, it’s important to score, and Kimi’s pace was competitive at that time,” he concluded.

Alfa Romeo has just seven points in the Constructors’ World Championship – six won by Räikkönen and just one by Giovinazzi – and are second to bottom in the 2021 standings, 16 points behind Williams, in eighth place. Haas is the only team that has yet to score this year.