Aline and Dayane exchange kisses live on Record

Before the announcement of the winner of the farmer’s competition of “A Fazenda 13”, last night, Aline Mineiro and Dayane Mello gave a peck while the presenter Adriane Galisteu called the interval of the program live on RecordTV. The kiss between women, live on the station of Bishop Edir Macedo, quickly became a topic among fans of the program.

The peoas exchanged a little stamp in celebration of the commitment applied in the activity that crowned Dayane Mello as the new farmer on the reality show.

The participants’ kiss quickly became one of the most talked about topics on social media. After all, RecordTV is a broadcaster linked to the Universal Church and the exchange of affection between women has caused discomfort in the temple.

I loved the two giving A Vivo seal, to the terror of the bishop. people… Dayane has already won the race. Let’s focus on R7 to save Aline. #Farmer’s Tasting — storm (@residentofmarss) October 14, 2021

The bishop of Record must be pissed off and pissed off with Dayane and Aline kissing him live on his network — Snow White (@ray_princees) October 14, 2021

The Farm 2021: Aline and Dayane exchange affection during race Image: Playback/Playplus

Kiss between women bothers faithful

According to columnist Ricardo Feltin, from UOL, faithful, workers and pastors of the Universal Church walk if bothered by the exchange of kisses between women in “A Fazenda 2021”.

The column had access to the exchange of messages with harsh criticism for the production of the reality show for allowing “libertinism”, and for not promoting any kind of “Christian value”.

Sought to comment on the matter in the column, Universal, through its communications department, UNICom, denied the internal discontent, said its faithful know that Record “is a secular company” and has its own interests, and that these same faithful “know how to use the remote”.

At the time, RecordTV was also approached to comment on the case, but took a stand stating that it would not comment on the matter.

